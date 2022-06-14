ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Serving a 'growing population': New PCB dentist's office being built near Dunkin, Publix

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A new dentist's office will soon open on the Beach near a business known for its coffee and donuts.

Motorists traveling along Panama City Beach Parkway might have noticed an ongoing construction project in the Breakfast Point Marketplace, between AMI Gas Station and Waffle House, which sits next to a Dunkin Donuts.

According to Mel Leonard, building and planning director for Panama City Beach, the development is a dentist's office. It is being built by MEC General Contractors, which broke ground on the project earlier this year.

"I think it's great," Leonard said. "The more services that we can provide out here helps serve our growing population and gives people choices. ... It's good to have those types of services located as close to people and where they live as possible because it will help cut down on trips."

He noted the new dental office will be the seventh within the city's limits. Leonard said he did not know what dentist or group of dentists would operate out of the office.

"I just know that in our files, we have it called 'Panama City Beach Dental,' but I'm not familiar if it's just a local owner, stand-alone independent or if it's affiliated nationally," Leonard said.

He expected construction of the office to soon be complete.

"They've been moving along pretty well," Leonard said. "They're just within a few months of being able to get finished with that if all goes well."

