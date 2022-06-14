ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wRox_0gA8fLWA00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Mick Jagger
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Chapin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 24-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after she was shot Friday evening on Chapin Street. Officers say a private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital at around 11:55 p.m. The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Rolling Stones#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy