SIOUX CENTER—Recent grant funding is helping the Center for Financial Education continue providing representative payee support to clients. CFE received $2,500 from the Sioux Center Community Foundation to purchase up to three laptops this summer and the software for each to allow CFE’s counselors to have access to its programs as they work at client homes or one of CFE’s satellite locations. CFE is based in Sioux Center, but it has offices in Hawarden, Le Mars, Orange City and Rock Rapids.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO