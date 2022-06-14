ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise ranks as the most overvalued housing market in the US for the second-straight year

By Shaun Goodwin, Patrick McCreless
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

The Boise housing market is overvalued by more than 72%, a recent study from a pair of Florida universities shows. Of the biggest 100 U.S. metro housing markets considered overvalued, Boise ranked first in the nation at 72.64%.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University determined what markets were overvalued by analyzing the percentage difference between the expected price of a home and what buyers are paying. A statistical model determined the expected prices, and the actual prices paid came from the Zillow Home Value index .

If buyers paid more than expected, then that home was classified as overvalued. The researchers then ranked the most overvalued housing markets of America’s 100 largest metros by determining the premiums buyers have been paying. The larger the premium, the more overpriced the market. The researchers’ data dates back to 1996 and covers single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops.

Boise has now ranked first in the study for the second-straight year after taking the top spot in 2021 when the city’s housing market was overvalued by 80.7%.

FAU economist Ken Johnson described Boise as the “most modern example of a boom town” following last year’s report. Since then, Boise has seen its first neighborhood have an average sale price of over a million dollars when the median home-sale price in Boise’s North End hit $1,034,999 in April, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting .

Johnson noted in a press release announcing the 2022 report that rising interest rates could help fuel a slowdown after skyrocketing home prices over the last couple of years.

“If we’re not at the peak of the current housing cycle, we’re awfully close,” Johnson said. “Recent buyers in many of these cities may have to endure stagnant or falling home values while the market settles — and that’s not what they want to hear if they had planned to resell anytime soon.”

Boise City, ID

  • Overpriced: 72.64%

  • Average price as of April 30: $516,548

  • Expected price: $299,202

  • Rank #1

Austin, TX

  • Overpriced: 67.70%

  • Average price as of April 30: $594,441

  • Expected price: $354,473

  • Rank #2

Ogden, UT

  • Overpriced: 64.73%

  • Average price as of April 30: $535,818

  • Expected price: $325,264

  • Rank #3

Las Vegas, NV

  • Overpriced: 61.48%

  • Average price as of April 30: $437,478

  • Expected price: $270,911

  • Rank #4

Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
City
Atlanta, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Interest Rates#The Zillow Home Value#Fau
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Residents Brace For Extreme Heat, Power outages

A major national group has warned about the possibility of severe drought conditions for parts of the United States this year. The consequences of historically high temperatures and drought conditions could lead to rolling blackouts like those commonly experienced in California. 7 Best (Fun) Things to Do During an Idaho...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
MIX 106

WATCH: What is in the Skies of Mountain Home, Idaho?

Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho officials close popular recreation area due to trash

BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
311
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy