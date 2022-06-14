ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: Don't be duped by deceptive left-wing ads

By The Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3556_0gA8dsHD00
State Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City, a Republican candidate for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat, is pictured in a 30-second TV ad paid for by Democratic Colorado, a super PAC, that began airing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, that calls Hanks "too conservative" for Colorado. (via YouTube)

Republicans don’t be fooled.

A well-funded Democratic Super PAC wants the GOP primary to nominate candidates Democrats should easily beat in November’s general election when moderates from both parties and the state’s largest political demographic — unaffiliated registrants — will determine who maintains or gains political office.

This is obviously a terrifying election year for the Democratic Party.

Voters in 2018 gave far-left Democrats full control of Colorado Government. They hold both US Senate seats, both chambers of the state legislature, and every statewide office except for an at-large seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Democrats control that board and the Colorado Board of Education.

After four years of one-party rule, Coloradans endure a record-breaking rise in violent crime; a record-breaking rise in drug abuse and overdose deaths; the country’s highest rate of vehicle thefts; the country’s highest rate of bank robberies; an unforeseen rise in homelessness; a state inflation rate exceeding the national average; overregulation of oil and gas as fuel prices soar; racially divisive classroom instruction; sexually inappropriate classroom instruction called “grooming" by critics; and more.

Colorado residents do not feel better off than they were four years ago.

Frustration has mounted and voters are ready to put a stop to Colorado’s rapid cultural and economic decline. They are tired of the extreme. That’s why a recently formed federal super PAC called Democratic Colorado and the far-left ProgressNow are spending millions on TV ads that pretend to disparage the Republican candidates most likely to lose in the general election.

The ads claim Republican Senate candidate Ron Hanks and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Greg Lopez are “too conservative for Colorado.” While that might hurt the candidates in a general election, Democrats know being “too conservative” will only help them in a primary. With the primary open to unaffiliated voters, the ads tell liberals among that bloc to help nominate the candidate Democrats will most easily defeat. This Tom Foolerly could not be more transparent.

Voters who inform themselves know the Republican most likely to defeat Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is CU Regent Heidi Ganahl, the only Republican holding statewide office. She is better funded than Lopez, holds public office and runs a more robust campaign. They know businessman Joe O’Dea is far better funded than Hanks and will more appeal to moderates — the vast and rational middle — in November.

Democrats fear Ganahl and O’Dea, and these ridiculous ads are all the proof anyone needs.

By stooping to this big-money deception, Democrats are conceding they have no record to run on. Even worse, they have a record to hide and run from. Most Colorado voters, who are neither Republican nor Democrat, should consider that when they vote in the primary and the general.

Colorado has long benefited from its status as a purple state, in which voters divide power among Republicans and Democrats. Diversity among elected officials ensures compromise and collaboration for the sake of effective governance. One-party rule, as Coloradans have witnessed and suffered under, gives us extreme agendas and policies designed to serve radical activists and other special interests.

To restore moderation and balance to Colorado — to reduce crime, drug mayhem, homelessness, soaring prices, etc. — we need an election that results in balance. That won’t happen if deceptive left-wing ads trick primary voters into nominating unelectable Republicans. It is another move by the left to benefit one party — the rest of the public be damned.

Don’t let monied leftists defeat Republicans with expensive mischievous ads. Don’t let the left control the primary so they can snatch victory from the jaws of looming defeat. Don’t be fooled.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | CD-8 GOP choice a Republican referendum

According to everybody, CD-8 will be one of the most competitive U.S. House of Representatives races in the nation. The district in the north Denver metro area across to Greeley is 40% Hispanic and leans slightly Democratic. Politicos believe the GOP has a good shot at winning because of the midterm election and the economy.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Colorado unemployment level drops again in May

Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in May, 3.5%, since before the pandemic hit in April of 2020 and the state’s economy has recovered more than twice as fast as it did for the Great Recession, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday. It’s the 11th month in a row Colorado’s unemployment has either dropped, or stayed the same. Based on household surveys, the department...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

COLORADO POLITICKING | State Supreme Court ignored subpoena for evidence in scandal inquiry, report says

This week on Colorado Politicking, investigative reporter David Migoya joins host Pat Poblete to discuss his reporting on Colorado's judicial discipline commission probe into the alleged coverup of misconduct by judges, including the latest revelation that the Judicial Department – and by extension its Supreme Court – has refused to comply with a subpoena from the commission.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado tries luring Australian green energy company

Colorado’s Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved almost $9.4 million in incentives to try to lure four companies to the state, including an Australian “green energy” company. The companies could create nearly 1,100 local jobs, officials said. The biggest package would go to a company that the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Denver this weekend

A variety of celebratory events are happening this weekend in Denver for Juneteenth. The federal government and Colorado have recently recognized Juneteenth as a holiday. Denver City Council recognized Juneteenth as a commemorative holiday last year and is expected to vote to make it an official city holiday on Monday. Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival will...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Republican Party#Colorado Senate#Election State#Us Senate#Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic Super Pac#Gop#The Democratic Party#Coloradans
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Cup chase emboldens, unites Colorado community

With our hockey hearts in hand watching the Stanley Cup Final, let’s recognize the Colorado community we share, even in tough times. There’s perhaps no singular current event that’s reminded us Coloradans of our common culture than when the Ball Arena goal horn sounded 83 seconds into overtime of the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Heat advisory issued for Denver, northeast Colorado

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Denver and northeast Colorado that will go into effect on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be around 100 degrees. The last heat advisory issued in Colorado was on Aug. 3, 2008, said Caitlyn Mensch, a metrologist with the National Weather...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Healthy Kids Survey results show increases in depression, stress among teens

The tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have juxtaposing effects on the lives of 106,800 Colorado teenagers who took the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey last fall. Participants indicated that feelings of depression and stress anxiety were lingering, according to results the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Denver Gazette

L Line suspended this weekend for Juneteenth Music Festival

The Regional Transportation District's L Line will be suspended this weekend due to the Juneteenth Music Festival. Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday recognizes June 19, when Major General Gordon Granger announced slaves in Texas were free in 1865. The announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared the end of slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation. Colorado is celebrating Juneteenth following passage of a law this year that officially designated it as a state holiday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man arrested in Nebraska after being found with missing Indiana teen

A 20-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska earlier this week after he was found with a missing teenager from Indiana, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The agency learned on Wednesday that the 13-year-old girl could be traveling through Nebraska with a man in a Ford F-150. The vehicle was located shortly after on westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney, the state patrol said.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Renaissance Festival, Denver Greek Festival, BBQ at Mile High, Juneteenth in Five Points, 'Friends'

THURSDAY -SATURDAY. You can spot those beloved Ford Mustangs all around the state this weekend during the 34th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup in Colorado Springs. They were here 400-strong last year, and even more are expected this year. It starts with a Mustang Mountain Tour on Wednesday. Then there’s an Open Track day Thursday for 120 cars at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain. On Friday 225 cars will be part of a multilap autocross at PPIR. The special day for spectators is Saturday, free and open to all, for the Show & Shine in Memorial Park, which has added a new Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. rockymountainmustangroundup.org.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy