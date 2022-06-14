Looking for a fun Idaho fishing adventure for the whole family? Try the Hagerman Valley

Idaho has an endless supply of cool places to fish, but one of my favorites is the Hagerman Valley — especially if you’re looking for a family getaway.

For anglers, the Hagerman area offers excellent trout fishing , sturgeon holes , bass opportunities and more. The Snake River, Malad River, Billingsley Creek, Riley Creek and the generously stocked hatchery ponds all are worthy of exploration. Hagerman is known for big fish , too, especially rainbow trout.

On top of fishing, the Hagerman Valley has a variety of outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy. The hike along Box Canyon Creek is awesome. The Blue Heart Springs is beautiful. Tent, RV, yurt and cabin accommodations are available at places like 1,000 Springs Resort and Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs , which also offer swimming pools that are always a hit with the kids. There’s even a new visitor’s center and museum for the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument . My four-year-old daughter, Quinn, became a junior ranger there over Memorial Day weekend, and it was one of the highlights of the trip (along with helping mom and dad reel in a stringer full of nice trout, of course).

With so much outdoor fun and the convenience of town and some sneaky-good restaurants nearby, you really can’t go wrong in Hagerman. Keep it on your radar as you plan your summer getaways. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com , or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.