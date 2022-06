LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Thursday that would add a financial literacy course to the high school curriculum. "As a mom, I want every kid who graduates in Michigan to enter the world with a diverse set of skills and knowledge, and that must include financial literacy," Whitmer said. " Every young Michigander deserves to know how to budget, save, and invest their money wisely so they can get off a great start after high school, whether they go to college, start working, or open a small business."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO