Halsey recently made headlines when they suggested their label wouldn't release new song "So Good" until she was going viral on TikTok. The move, genuine or Machiavellian depending on your take, eventually worked. Another song that has been the focus of intense virality, the kind record labels dream of, is Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." The 1985 song plays a major part in the latest season of Stranger Things and has been racking up millions of daily streams ever since the episodes landed on Netflix. Which, in a long-winded manner, is to say that Halsey covered "Running Up That Hill" during their set at Governors Ball over the weekend.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO