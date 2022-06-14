ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional...

www.wamc.org

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/17 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with a pop-up shower/thunderstorm N&E this afternoon. And even though the coverage of this activity still looks weak, a strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Tonight will be more comfortable with temps falling into the low 60s in the city with some 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be about 20 degrees cooler, less humid and blustery with highs only in the upper 60s... feeling more like the start of May!Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and still on the cool side for the tail end of June. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.Temperatures get back to normal on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
#Wamc Regional Forecast
WWL-AMFM

Hot and humid Father’s Day weather

A Heat Advisory is in effect for today with feels-like temperatures reaching 112 degrees. “An upper disturbance is what helped trigger scattered showers and storms today, but that didn’t prevent MSY from tying the record of 97°!…
ENVIRONMENT

