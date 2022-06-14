ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLAG DAY: Celebrating Continental Congress creation of the American flag

By Kayleigh Thomas
(WWLP) – Tuesday is Flag Day is a holiday marking the date the second continental congress created the first American Flag.

On June 14, 1777 the congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation to pass a resolution stating quote: “The Flag of the United States will be 13 stripes, alternate red and white and that the Union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

A century later, President Woodrow Wilson designated June 14th as Flag Day to mark the anniversary.

The movement for a new flag began with General George Washington… realizing his continental army was marching under a flag that too closely resembled the British Union Jack.

