Fort Walton Beach, FL

American Legion retires flags in annual ceremony. View the photos.

By Michael Snyder, Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — In a solemn traditional ceremony Friday evening, American Legion Post 235 retired flags deemed no longer fit for display or service.

Honor guards from Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field played large roles in the ceremony.

The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York in 1937.

The purpose of The American Legion in adopting the ceremony was to encourage proper respect for the flag and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.

Flag drop boxes are available outside most American Legion posts.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

