ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Leadership Tennessee announces Alfred Degrafinreid II as the new president and CEO

By Kenya Anderson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Alfred Degrafinreid II will succeed Cathy Cate as the next president and CEO of Leadership Tennessee.

Cate, current president and founding executive director, announced in January that she would be leaving the organization on June 30.

Leadership Tennessee is a nonprofit organization that connects the three divisions of Tennessee by educating and connecting community leaders about challenges and opportunities across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slypH_0gA8cSYe00

The program was an initiative of Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service. Last August, it became a nonprofit, and Cate became president.

For subscribers: Corner to Corner's Academy program helps turns passion into a paycheck

Read this: New Tennessee law expands Black history requirement amid debates over teaching race in schools

During her time in the organization, Cate helped expand Leadership Tennessee with recognition and the number of members involved. Currently, there are more than 400 alumni and 2,000 yearly community contacts.

Degrafinreid is a native Tennessean who received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Tennessee State University before getting his law degree from Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Degrafinreid is currently getting his doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. He has served on multiple boards in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlCxs_0gA8cSYe00

“As a Class VII graduate of Leadership Tennessee, it is an honor to lead this organization because of its commitment to promoting collaboration, non-partisan dialogue, and creating opportunities to effectuate lasting change across the three Grand Divisions of Tennessee,” Degrafinreid said in a statement. “Cathy’s leadership has been transformative for Leadership Tennessee and its hundreds of graduates. I look forward to continuing this ripple effect to empower leaders and, in turn, accelerate progress across the state.”

Degrafinreid will start in his new position on July 1.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Leadership Tennessee announces Alfred Degrafinreid II as the new president and CEO

Comments / 1

Related
mtsunews.com

Path of Progress: Alumna turns painful family legacy into beacon of hope

In 2020 on Juneteenth (June 19), a new federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alumna Anita Scott Smith signed paperwork to honor her parents with a scholarship at MTSU. The annual James R. and Betty Y. Scott Scholarship will help underrepresented students pursue degrees in education. “When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery

Five years after the Civil War’s end,  the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery — but one exception remained: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state,” Article 1, Section 33 of the Constitution still says. Now, […] The post Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Juneteenth celebrations underway in Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. In 2022, Nashville Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid metro holiday. Now people across the Midstate are celebrating our nation’s newest federal holiday, Juneteenth. It’s the celebration of freeing the last enslaved Black people.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Indiana University
wgnsradio.com

Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
Jake Wells

Meet the richest person in Nashville

Photo of Nashville skylinePhoto by Austin Wills (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. This is Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.
NASHVILLE, OH
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt temporarily reinstates indoor mask mandate

Effective immediately, Vanderbilt’s indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university’s June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County’s upgrade to a “high” COVID-19 community level.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
invisiblepeople.tv

Tennessee Moves to Make Camping on Public Land a Felony

“Don’t look down on us because we’re down on our luck,” an unhoused Nashville resident identified as Georgia told Chris Conte of News Channel 5. Georgia and her partner Kenny’s homeless story, like countless others, began with just one missed paycheck. Kenny, a Vietnam vet, and Georgia, a hygiene enthusiast with a sunny disposition, were living under a bridge when news cameras caught up with them. Tragically, their story isn’t all that rare these days. Increasingly, homelessness in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee is becoming commonplace.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee!. The beloved mega convenience store is opening a location in Crossville, Tennessee. The store will debut on Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. The Buc-ee’s will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets at 2045 Genesis Road. It’s the...
CROSSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy