Leadership Tennessee announces Alfred Degrafinreid II as the new president and CEO

Alfred Degrafinreid II will succeed Cathy Cate as the next president and CEO of Leadership Tennessee.

Cate, current president and founding executive director, announced in January that she would be leaving the organization on June 30.

Leadership Tennessee is a nonprofit organization that connects the three divisions of Tennessee by educating and connecting community leaders about challenges and opportunities across the state.

The program was an initiative of Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service. Last August, it became a nonprofit, and Cate became president.

During her time in the organization, Cate helped expand Leadership Tennessee with recognition and the number of members involved. Currently, there are more than 400 alumni and 2,000 yearly community contacts.

Degrafinreid is a native Tennessean who received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Tennessee State University before getting his law degree from Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Degrafinreid is currently getting his doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. He has served on multiple boards in Nashville.

“As a Class VII graduate of Leadership Tennessee, it is an honor to lead this organization because of its commitment to promoting collaboration, non-partisan dialogue, and creating opportunities to effectuate lasting change across the three Grand Divisions of Tennessee,” Degrafinreid said in a statement. “Cathy’s leadership has been transformative for Leadership Tennessee and its hundreds of graduates. I look forward to continuing this ripple effect to empower leaders and, in turn, accelerate progress across the state.”

Degrafinreid will start in his new position on July 1.

