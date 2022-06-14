ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Police body cam footage reveals some answers, raises new questions

By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

Maurice Mincey 's family has waited nearly a year to find out what really happened the night he was shot and killed by Savannah police just outside his home at the intersection of East Bolton Street and Waters Avenue.

His fiancée Maria Scott has publicly detailed her efforts to determine the status of the investigation into Mincey’s death, having twice asked for a status update on the case.

Body cam footage: Video shows Savannah officer told man to put up hands, then fired three shots

It was a question the Savannah Morning News had asked Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones in January when discussing open Georgia Bureau of Investigation cases, specifically that of William Zachary Harvey , who died in police custody in April 2021. Mincey's shooting , especially, because some details in the initial GBI statement about the case were later walked back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gbPm_0gA8cJrL00

At the time, Jones said the review process was “intense,” and that the Mincey case would be reviewed by her executive team first, followed by the public integrity unit. The file would then proceed to Jones for her to sign off on the unit's recommendation.

More: Chatham DA says it depends on evidence if officers will be prosecuted in William Harvey's death

Last year, Jones set a goal for her office to review the five pending police-involved cases and issue a public opinion within 120 days. In January, she told SMN it had been a challenge. As of May 29, five more police shootings have been added to review process, according to GBI .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tti2n_0gA8cJrL00

On June 7, more than 11 months after Mincey's death, Scott was finally told no charges would be filed in Mincey's death and that the case was closed.

Now, through an open records request, SMN has received police body camera footage from the SPD that sheds light on what happened on the night of July 17, 2021.

More: After fatal Savannah police shooting, Chatham DA clarifies investigative procedures

More: Chatham DA declines to file charges against SPD officer who shot, killed Savannah man

Over the next few days, reporters and editors will cull through footage to piece together Mincey’s last moments seeking to answer the questions at the center of this: How did a traffic stop stretch to 50 minutes and end with the shooting death of Mincey? What police operation, as the family was told, was underway?

Savannah Morning News has committed to covering public safety by looking at root causes for gun violence, telling stories with nuance and depth, and holding accountable not only those who perpetuate violence but those sworn to protect and serve our community throughout the criminal justice system. Part of that coverage has involved persistent pursuit of the events surrounding police-involved shootings.

The work continues and that's why some articles fall behind a paywall — so that we can provide the kind of thoughtful, in-depth journalism that informs, enlightens and engages our community. To continue reading, subscribe here $1 for six months .

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police body cam footage reveals some answers, raises new questions

Comments / 6

Nancy Redmond
5d ago

You're here to cause anguish. If the investigation took this long, there was a reason. People want to keep going until they find a reason to sue the police. If you're stopped, cooperate until you get your attorney. It's not that hard! There's something more he was involved in.

Reply
2
Kraig MacKenzie
4d ago

I will not say the police are alway's right, but you cannot let people test them. decisions are made in a moment that impact a lifetime.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill shooting injures 2 on Friday

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Richmond Hill restaurant Friday left two injured, police say. The Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos on US Hwy 17. Police arrested two suspects but continue to investigate the shooting. RHPD released no further details. This […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Grice Connect

52 year old man identified as Register homicide victim

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
wtoc.com

Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on highway 17 in Bryan County. Officials say they received a report of a shooting at the Flacos Tacos parking lot Friday night. Police say two people were injured and two...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigate Congress Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Congress Street. A man was grazed in the incident, receiving a minor injury on his leg, officials announced early Monday morning. He was treated at the scene. SPD said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Congress Street. No word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man wanted for insurance fraud

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is wanted for insurance fraud, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. Marquis Deshawn Johnson, 26, is charged with insurance fraud stemming from a September 2021 insurance claim filed with GEICO by the suspect for damages to a 2013 Mercedes Benz that was struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah mayor wants help fighting gun crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson urges both judges and prosecutors to send a clear message to criminals involved in gun crimes. Johnson sent letters to both state and superior court judges as well as county and federal prosecutors, asking for help in fighting gun violence. “People who...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting in Flacos Tacos parking lot

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos Friday night. The Richmond Hill Police Department said there were no fatalities but two people were injured. Police added two suspects were arrested but did not identify them. Stay with FOX 28...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Harvey
wtoc.com

WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Body camera video reviewed by investigators after a Savannah police officer shot and killed a man last summer has been made available by the Savannah Police Department. Body-worn cameras captured events leading up to, and immediately following the moment Maurice Mincey died. After reviewing the details...
WJCL

Murdaugh mystery: How does the Satterfield family feel about Gloria's body being exhumed?

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is set toexhume Gloria Satterfield's body. Thursday, attorneys representing the Satterfield estate revealed how the family feels about this development. Attorneys said while this process will be difficult for the Satterfield family, they understand the need for it. "This...
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Benton Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Benton Boulevard in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said they responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled to following the shooting at another location. Police added the 22-year-old victim...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Body Cam#Savannah Police#Gbi
wtoc.com

Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search. The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating escaped prisoner

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating an escaped prisoner, according to an alert it sent around 1 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office began searching the area of Carters Mill Road and Tillman Road early Friday for Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, who was being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide in Register

After responding to a disturbance call in Register last night, BCSO deputies discovered a deceased male. Investigators then determined the death was a homicide and identified Anthony Carrasco as the suspect. Carrasco was arrested and remains at the Bulloch County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.
REGISTER, GA
WJCL

Missing in Savannah: Police need your help finding 14-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the Savannah Police Department, Trinity Johnson was last seen at 7 a.m. Wednesday on the 8500 block of Waters Avenue. She was wearing a green shirt, black sweats...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Cat rescued after spending 17 hours trapped in Forsyth Park tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While typically people come to Forsyth Park to admire the fountain, Thursday most were looking up. Hanging on 45 feet above Forsyth, a one-year old cat named Murray. “Murray loves to go outside,” said owner Cameron Powell. But during a stroll through the park Wednesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
globalcirculate.com

Retired Townsend Police officer charged with accosting woman

TOWNSEND – A retired police officer will face charges after Townsend Police said he accosted a woman and impersonated a police officer. Police said they received a report on Wednesday that Thaddeus Rochette, 60, of Townsend entered a business, made sexually inappropriate comments and offered a woman money for sexual acts. Police said Rochette also said he was a Townsend Police officer to prevent the woman from reporting him.
TOWNSEND, GA
WSAV News 3

Man accused of attempted murder escapes custody in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old accused of two counts of attempted murder escaped custody while being transported to jail, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). Around 1 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for Tyrek Davion Frazier in the area of Carters Mill and Tillman roads. But a short […]
WTGS

3 arrested following armed robbery at Statesboro motel: Police

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police say they responded to a motel in the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a "person-to-person" armed robbery on June 13, at 11:26 p.m. Officers spoke with the female complainant who said that a male subject known to her had...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy