Indianapolis, IN

Potentially dangerous heat wave could break 70-year record for Indianapolis

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
It's been roughly 70 years since Indianapolis has felt this kind of heat in mid-June.

Record breaking temperatures are sweeping across Central Indiana this week, per the Indianapolis National Weather Service.

Dangerous heat indices near or over 110 are possible Tuesday. Indy residents can expect highs in the mid and upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday temperatures may rise to 98 degrees, breaking a 1954 record of 94 degrees. Wednesday's 98-degree forecast also may break a record set in 1952 of 94 degrees.

The heat index is a real feel temperature that combines the factors of heat and humidity.

If outdoors, the weather service recommends drinking plenty of water and seeking shade.

Officials also advise people to "look before you lock" to ensure children and pets are out of vehicles.

As temperatures rise, watch out for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

  • Dizziness or fainting
  • Excessive sweating
  • Cool, pale and clammy skin
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Rapid, weak pulse
  • Muscle cramps

If you or someone else is experiencing heat exhaustion, seek air-conditioning, take a cool shower or use a cold compress, or drink water if the person is fully conscious, NWS recommended last week.

People experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should call 911 immediately.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

  • Throbbing headache
  • No sweating
  • Body temperature above 103 degrees
  • Losing consciousness
  • Red, hot and dry skin
  • Rapid, strong pulse

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

