Port Washington's North Beach closed until further notice after landslide

Port Washington's North Beach is closed until further notice after a June 8 landside adjacent to the beach, city officials have announced.

No one was at North Beach at the time of the bluff slide, according to the city.

Heavy rains last week soaked the soil and triggered mud to fall about 50 feet out toward the lake on North Beach, said City Engineer Rob Vanden Noven. The city was advised to shut down the beach by Miller Engineers and Scientists of Sheboygan.

"With this incident, it heightened our concern of mud failures, which are unpredictable," said Vanden Noven, especially with increasing lake levels in the past 10 years. Lake levels are above their long-term average June levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Small landslides happen frequently all up and down the bluff, but this landslide was the largest bluff failure that Vanden Noven has seen in the 20 years that he's worked for the city.

Port Washington is evaluating proposals to stabilize the bluff and reopen North Beach. The timeline for the project is currently unknown, and North Beach could be closed through the summer.

The city will delay work to remove soil at the beach's entrance until the beach is considered safe. The walkway around the city's wastewater treatment plant and the stairs connecting to Upper Lake Park will remain open. As of now, all of Upper Lake Park will remain open.

To prevent a landslide, officials usually need to cut back the bluff so there's a stable slope. The city has never stabilized the bluff at the beach because their is armor stone along the shoreline, said Vanden Noven.

There are two beaches in the area, North and South beach, and South Beach is generally more populated by visitors.

"Honestly, last year because the lake levels were so high, there weren't many people using (North Beach) for beach-type activities. Mostly, what people do on the North Beach now is just walk up and down it," said Vanden Noven. "There not much beach to enjoy."

