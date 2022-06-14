Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO