The Buzz: Fast-casual restaurant Freshii closes only location in northeast Wisconsin

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
BUCHANAN – A restaurant chain specializing in “health-minded” options has exited northeast Wisconsin.

announced the closure of the Appleton-area location in a post on its Facebook page.

“We’ve been given the opportunity to exit our lease a couple of years earlier than planned and with that, we’ve made the very difficult decision to close the Appleton Freshii location,” the post read.

Freshii opened on the east side in 2015. The fast-casual chain, based in Toronto, offers salads, soups, burritos, smoothies and more.

“We are incredibly thankful to the community, customers, and staff for all of the love and support over the last seven years,” the Facebook post read. “It has been a pleasure providing the area with healthy options.”

Wisconsin’s only other Freshii location is at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com.

