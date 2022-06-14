England v New Zealand: Stuart Broad bouncers remove Matt Henry & Kyle Jamieson

At various stages of the rap internet it has been suggested that regionality might become a thing of the past, that in an era of streaming as default and a global audience available at the click of a button the specificities of a particular city or state might start to dissipate. For a while, when Drake and A$AP Rocky were on the rise, that seemed to be the way things were headed. Right now though? Home is king. In 2022 the most interesting pockets of rap are hyper-local, be it Memphis or Detroit in the U.S. or, further afield, with French drill and the alte scene in Nigeria. Over in England, meanwhile, focus is shifting out of London and towards the north of the country, with cities such as Manchester and Liverpool bringing regional dialects into the mix. That's where S-Dog comes in, a proud Yorkshireman and a rapper out to put his city Bradford on the map.

