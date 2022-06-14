ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England v New Zealand: Stuart Broad bouncers remove Matt Henry & Kyle Jamieson

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuart Broad removes Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson with bouncers to give England their...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Landmark Leeds pub given second-highest historic protection status

A landmark pub has been given the second-highest protection possible due to its historical importance as a surviving upmarket Victorian “luncheon bar”.Whitelock’s Ale House, which is tucked away down an alley in Leeds city centre, has been upgraded to Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England, as part of a project to help save rare historic pub interiors.The Grade II* status means it is in the the top 5.8% of protected historic buildings in England.Historic England said that Whitelock’s is one of the best examples of a late-19th century...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Ireland v South Africa: Proteas seal ODI series whitewash in Dublin

South Africa 278-5 (50 overs): Luus 93, Wolvaardt 89; Kelly 2-40 Ireland 89 (32.5 overs): Waldron 32, Kelly 29; Ismail 5-8 South Africa cruised to a 189-run victory at Clontarf to secure a 3-0 win in the one-day series against Ireland. A superb 177-run partnership between captain Sune Luus (93)...
WORLD
The Independent

A family affair – English cricket’s brothers in arms

Jamie Overton has joined twin Craig in the England Test squad for next week’s clash against New Zealand at Headingley.Should Jamie take the field in Leeds, they would become the first ever twins to play men’s cricket for England, with Jill and Jane Powell having done so for the women’s team.But there have already been a handful of brothers over the years. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of those who have gone before.Tom and Sam CurranThe Surrey pair were born into a cricketing family, with father Kevin having represented Zimbabwe and also played for Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Jamieson
Person
Stuart Broad
The Independent

Welsh restaurant named best in the UK for the first time

For the first time in 16 years, a restaurant outside of England has been named the best in the UK at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards, which were announced on Monday at The Hurlingham Club in London. Ynyshir, the traditional country house-hotel overseen by chef-patron Gareth Ward on the west coast of Wales, was described as “uncompromisingly edgy” in an Instagram post from the awards this morning. It also described the culinary experience at the restaurant as like no other: combining a thumping soundtrack with a succession of tiny plates of punchy, Japan-influenced cuisine cooked over fire. The restaurant...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has died in an accident in Spain. It is believed the 29-year-old was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's manager Michael...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

In Pictures: Britain swelters as temperatures soar

Sun worshippers were out in force on beaches and at sporting events as the mercury rose and the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.The Met Office said temperatures reached 30.7C (82F) at Heathrow just after midday on Friday.The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976, and forecasters do not expect the record to be surpassed this week.Away from the beaches, city lidos such as London Fields Lido, in Hackney, east London were an ideal spot to spend a sunny...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. “We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bbc Iplayer#Radio#Test#Bst
Daily Mail

Derbyshire produce stunning heist over Yorkshire in rain-reduced T20 game to boost their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast

Derbyshire boosted their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast with a stunning heist to defeat Yorkshire in a rain-reduced game in Chesterfield. Requiring 19 off the final six Matthew Waite deliveries at Queen’s Park — after they were set a revised chase of 105 in 10 overs — the hosts got home with two balls to spare and six wickets in hand courtesy of Leus du Plooy.
SPORTS
BBC

Netherlands v England - teams set for toss after delayed start

England's players are now on the outfield doing various stretches and warm-ups having been sat twiddling their thumbs for the past couple of hours. The umpires are finally happy - we'll have play in Amsterdam!. There's a toss scheduled for 12:15 BST and we'll hopefully get underway at 12:45. Get...
SPORTS
The Guardian

England bowler Katherine Brunt retires from Test cricket after 18-year career

Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket, with the England seamer planning to “prioritise white-ball cricket” for the remainder of her career. The 36-year-old is England Women’s third highest wicket-taker with 51 dismissals in 14 Tests at a supreme average of 21.52. Brunt will continue to be available for one-day internationals and Twenty20s after making the “heartbreaking” decision to end her red-ball career after 18 years.
SPORTS
BBC

Cricket league bans player's anti-racist jumper

An amateur cricketer has been ordered to stop wearing a jumper emblazoned with "no room for racism in cricket" by league bosses. Haider Rasool, who plays for the Rockingham Colliery club, said he was shocked at the order in light of recent events in the sport. Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day

Ahead of Father’s Day in the UK, Sir Rod Stewart has announced a special show in which he will honour his own late father.The performance will take place in Edinburgh on November 13 with the venue to be announced imminently.It comes as the singer is due to release a heartfelt video for his track Touchline, which features on his acclaimed album The Tears Of Hercules.The video, which features clips of Sir Rod and his father playing football, will be released on Friday ahead of Father’s Day on June 19.The Edinburgh concert marks the start of a string of arena dates...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

S-Dog goes hard for his people on the drum ’n’ bass-sampling “Yorkshire”

At various stages of the rap internet it has been suggested that regionality might become a thing of the past, that in an era of streaming as default and a global audience available at the click of a button the specificities of a particular city or state might start to dissipate. For a while, when Drake and A$AP Rocky were on the rise, that seemed to be the way things were headed. Right now though? Home is king. In 2022 the most interesting pockets of rap are hyper-local, be it Memphis or Detroit in the U.S. or, further afield, with French drill and the alte scene in Nigeria. Over in England, meanwhile, focus is shifting out of London and towards the north of the country, with cities such as Manchester and Liverpool bringing regional dialects into the mix. That's where S-Dog comes in, a proud Yorkshireman and a rapper out to put his city Bradford on the map.
HIP HOP
AFP

Bangladesh crash as West Indies dominate slow motion Test

Bangladesh's well-established vulnerability to fast bowling was in evidence again with the visitors crashing to 103 all out off fewer than 33 overs after being put in to bat against the West Indies on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful West Indies bowlers with identical figures of three for 33.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy