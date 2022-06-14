ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Central Georgia's top news stories for 6/14/22

WMAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bibb County investigators are recovering after...

www.13wmaz.com

WSOC Charlotte

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across South Carolina

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
STILLMORE, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia awakened by early morning earthquake

MACON, Ga. — Many in Georgia were jolted awake with shaking early Saturday morning, by what has confirmed to be a magnitude 3.9 earthquake by the United States Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude 4.5 in it's preliminary assessment. The center of the quake...
MACON, GA
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

5 dinner cruises for a little romance on the water in Georgia

Georgia’s waterways — the rivers and lakes that crisscross and dot the landscape and those ports of call along the coast — are places where millions look to relax, unwind, enjoy the sunshine and even roll dice. Here are five of the best riverboat (and lake and ocean) cruises in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia purchases megasite for development

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County have partnered together in purchasing more than 1,100-acres. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Headless Body Found Behind Georgia Burger King

Investigation began after a headless body was found behind a Georgia Burger King on Monday. After the discovery, the GBI Crime Lab has been brought in to process the body. They hope to find evidence and identify the remains. In addition, officials are requesting anyone with information to reach out.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins celebrated Juneteenth with Black business expo

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People across Central Georgia are celebrating Juneteenth and Warner Robins is no exception. Residents in Warner Robins celebrated Juneteenth by having a Black Business Expo. Many vendors came out to join the celebration and sell homemade goods. They had everything from hair products and clothes...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Jury sentences Dubose to death

UPDATE (06/16/2022) — T. Wright Barksdale III, the District Attorney for Jones County and the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit tells 41NBC that the jury sentenced Ricky Dubose to death Thursday afternoon. EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prisoner has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County breaks ground on new school

MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up. They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Upcoming Juneteenth events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Many places are having Juneteenth celebrations in Central Georgia, including cookouts, drives, and virtual events. June 17th - Drive-thru food giveaway and COVID vaccinations. Peach County - Martin Crafter Festival Park, 310 MLK Jr. Drive Fort Valley GA starting at 10:00 a.m. Macon County - Julius...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE

