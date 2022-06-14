For you New Yorkers: NY style bagel shop coming to Albuquerque

There are plenty of unique hotels with pools in Santa Fe. This is the kind of place with lots of surprises. Unlike any other city in the states, Santa Fe has something special to offer. The strong culture makes this the best travel destination. Santa Fe was founded in 1607. It’s the capital of the state of New Mexico. This is not only the United States’ oldest state capital, but it also sits on the highest altitude: 7,000 feet above sea level. To this day, this enchanting city is rated one of the world’s top travel destinations. Santa Fe is winning because of its confluence of scenic beauty and long history. Here, you’ll see cultural diversity, extraordinary arts, music, and fine dining. Once you arrive, you’ll never want to leave.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO