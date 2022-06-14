ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

For you New Yorkers: NY style bagel shop coming to Albuquerque

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to food, New Mexico is known for many things — green chile, salsa, even frito pie. However, bagels of the authentic New York variety aren’t necessarily something New Mexicans typically come to expect as a culinary option. New Yorkers David Kaufman and Peter Falk...

KRQE News 13

Frontier, Golden Pride celebrating big anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party. Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

El Rancho las Golondrinas celebrate 50 years with 50 events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season. In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year,...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country. There is so much natural beauty, and within that beauty is a great local culinary scene. The food choices in Santa Fe are almost endless, there is a taste for just about everyone. As you'd expect from the wonderful Tuscan scenery and warm temperatures, the barbecue here is great.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

ABOUT TOWN: The past couple weeks in photos

From high-profile shows at the Rio Rancho Events Center to a kickball fundraiser, country music and a car show in Bernalillo. It’s been a busy couple weeks in Rio Rancho. Photos by Gary Herron, Garrison Wells, Bonnie Dismore, Michaela Helean. Want your photos to be included? Please send photos...
RIO RANCHO, NM
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Hotels with Pools in Santa Fe

There are plenty of unique hotels with pools in Santa Fe. This is the kind of place with lots of surprises. Unlike any other city in the states, Santa Fe has something special to offer. The strong culture makes this the best travel destination. Santa Fe was founded in 1607. It’s the capital of the state of New Mexico. This is not only the United States’ oldest state capital, but it also sits on the highest altitude: 7,000 feet above sea level. To this day, this enchanting city is rated one of the world’s top travel destinations. Santa Fe is winning because of its confluence of scenic beauty and long history. Here, you’ll see cultural diversity, extraordinary arts, music, and fine dining. Once you arrive, you’ll never want to leave.
SANTA FE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

What To Do In Albuquerque Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Albuquerque offers so many fun activities that it can be hard to choose. Maybe the answer is written in the stars. This handy guide can help you find something exciting based on your astrological sign. Aries. Photo Credit: Facebook. An Aries is passionate, playful and always ready to compete. Put...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

New Mexico Man Breathes Sigh of Relief After Lung Transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe park reopening with major upgrades

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe park is reopening with major upgrades. A new playground at Ragle Park on West Zia Rd. near St. Francis Dr. is now complete. It includes a new slide, rope elements, and play mounds. The project cost $108,000 and was funded by Gross Receipts Tax. The reopening is taking […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic brought an economic roller-coaster for businesses. Some retailers shut their doors while others saw booming sales. But the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that across the country, retail sales are growing. New Mexico has seen increased sales from restaurants, big box stores, and a range of […]
RETAIL
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque skating rink sees more visitors after Stranger Things premiere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque skaters now have the opportunity to step straight into a scene from season four of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix series was filmed around the Duke City and surrounding areas. One of the most recognizable locations was Albuquerque’s very own Skate-O-Mania, formerly known as Roller King. Officer Manager Victoria Candelaria says business […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs still a top pot stop

Even though Hobbs dropped to No. 5 in cannabis sales during the month of May, it’s still one of the top selling cannabis cities in New Mexico, according to the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico. Adult use cannabis sales began April 1, 2022, in New Mexico after the...
HOBBS, NM
KOAT 7

Sanctioned homeless camps could pop up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When traveling around Albuquerque, you are bound to see homeless camps. "I get a call or an email. Multiple calls, multiple emails every single day. As a city councilor for District seven saying there are people experiencing homelessness, camping in my alley, in our city park, on the sidewalk in front of my business. And what can we do to move them," said Tammy Fiebelkorn, an Albuquerque City Council.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

