Warren County, MS

Police: Mississippi teen killed in wreck of car that ended up in trees. Family members used phone app to find him after he went missing.

 4 days ago
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal car crash that occurred Monday morning.

The victim was identified by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey as Michael Blake Hartley, 19 of Vicksburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 8 a.m., 911 received a call reporting a vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Oak Ridge Road. Units on the scene found a 2012 Acura that had left the road on the right-hand side and overturned while northbound.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, who was not restrained, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Trees and brush obscured the view of the car.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that, from the initial investigation, it appeared that family members of the victim began looking for him earlier in the morning and could not locate him. He added that the family members used a phone tracking app to lead them to Hartley’s vehicle.

According to sheriff’s office reports, this is believed to be a single-vehicle crash.

