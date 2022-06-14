ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Stay inside: Excessive heat warning Tuesday, hot temps and heat index values up to 109

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago

Excessive heat is in store for the Cincinnati region Tuesday.

From noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service has an excessive heat warning in effect for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values expected up to 109.

At night, the warning is dropped to an excessive heat watch, in effect from tonight through Wednesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 are also possible Wednesday.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

Heat-related illnesses: How to recognize heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses and what to do about them

Weather: This week will be hot, but how will it compare to previous years?

The National Weather Services advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, and staying out of the sun. They also advise checking up on relatives and neighbors. Under no circumstances should young children and pets be left unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions, and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, if possible. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and schedule frequent rest breaks in a shaded or an air-conditioned environment.

Air quality alert around Cincinnati

In addition to the heat warning and watch, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has i ssued an air quality alert from midnight tonight to midnight Wednesday.

The agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the air quality Index.

Areas affected include:

  • Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky;
  • Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties in Ohio;
  • Dearborn County in Indiana.

To help reduce ozone formation on air quality advisory days, the agency recommends taking the bus, carpooling, biking or walking instead of driving; refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m; not topping off when refueling and tightening the gas cap. Do not idle your vehicle, as exhaust contributes to ozone formation and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 111. Tonight, mostly clear with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 107. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a low around 75,

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 96 and showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 68 and showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Stay inside: Excessive heat warning Tuesday, hot temps and heat index values up to 109

