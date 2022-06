Sometimes, one has to wonder how seriously we should take these surveys. Now yes, there are times New Jersey fares pretty well in them. And other times, we do poorly. Usually, we're pretty good judges as to where we might fall on any given ranking. For example, if we were to be ranked on our driving skills, we might fall pretty low on that list. But that could be due to the fact we tend to be aggressive and quick on the roads. And honestly, quick thinking probably makes us better, not worse. Maybe those from other states are just a little intimidated by us and think we're not so good.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO