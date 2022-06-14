Police: Victim refusing to cooperate after assailant reportedly opened fire in Mississippi convenience store parking lot

A Natchez man identified as George Smith was shot Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of the Zippy Mart on Old Washington Road in Natchez.

Smith was airlifted to UMMC for his injuries. No other information was available about his condition.

Commander Cal Green of the Natchez Police Department said Smith is refusing to cooperate with an investigation into his shooting.

Smith had been released on bond from the Adams County Jail on June 8, having been arrested by Adams County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, three counts of a controlled substance violation, aggravated assault and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Witnesses said Smith was in a car with his girlfriend when he was shot. The girlfriend called 9-1-1 and reported the shooting. Apparently, the car Smith was in was leaving the area of the convenience store when someone in another car blocked him in and opened fire.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.