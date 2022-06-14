ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Police: Victim refusing to cooperate after assailant reportedly opened fire in Mississippi convenience store parking lot

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A Natchez man identified as George Smith was shot Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of the Zippy Mart on Old Washington Road in Natchez.

Smith was airlifted to UMMC for his injuries. No other information was available about his condition.

Commander Cal Green of the Natchez Police Department said Smith is refusing to cooperate with an investigation into his shooting.

Smith had been released on bond from the Adams County Jail on June 8, having been arrested by Adams County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, three counts of a controlled substance violation, aggravated assault and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Witnesses said Smith was in a car with his girlfriend when he was shot. The girlfriend called 9-1-1 and reported the shooting. Apparently, the car Smith was in was leaving the area of the convenience store when someone in another car blocked him in and opened fire.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Buster Busterman
4d ago

Just a drug deal gone bad! He ain’t going to tell on his customers .. he either sold em some watered down dope or he owes his supplier some money, either way, they’ll be homies again next week!

had.e.nuf
4d ago

Oh heck, who cares?!! Let the animals take each other out so that we ain’t got to worry about them doing the same to another.

Daniel Morgan
4d ago

Charge him with obstruction of justice and send him back to prison hurt or not.

