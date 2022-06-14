ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sutton Bay ranked as South Dakota's top private golf course. Which others made the cut?

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zd1Bq_0gA8ZCiD00

Sutton Bay, a golf course designed by Australian golfer Graham Marsh, has been named the best private golf course in South Dakota by Golfweek.

The 18-hole "championship golf course" near Agar overlooks Lake Oahe and is playable by invitation only. Invitations can be extended by the club, the club's owner or a member of Sutton Bay.

According to the Golf Link website, the course is roughly 7,245 yards and is a par 72. It opened in 2003 and is a part of the larger Sutton Bay development, which also offers hunting, fishing and lodging.

What other South Dakota golf courses made the cut?

Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls was ranked as the second-best private golf course in South Dakota.

The 71-par course opened in 1905 and plays at 6,437 yards, according to Golf Link. It has hosted the Sanford Invitational, a stop on the PGA Champions Tour.

Dakota Dunes Country Club, designed by Arnold Palmer, is No. 3 on the 2022 Golfweek list.

On the northern bank of the Missouri River that separates South Dakota and Nebraska near North Sioux Sioux City, the 18-hole course plays at 7,165 yards. Each hole has five tee boxes and all are par 72, with the exception of the red tees, which are par 73.

Other amenities at Dakota Dunes include an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball, pickleball and a fitness facility.

Golfweek is a USA TODAY/Gannett publication. Rankings from other surrounding states follow.

North Dakota

  1. Oxbow Country Club, Oxbow
  2. Fargo Country Club, Fargo
  3. Apple Creek, Bismarck
  4. Grand Forks Country Club, Grand forks

Minnesota

  1. Interlachen, Edina
  2. Spring Hill, Orono
  3. White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake
  4. Hazeltine National, Chaska
  5. Minikahda, Minneapolis
  6. Windsong Farm, Independence
  7. Somerset, Mendota Heights
  8. Northland, Duluth
  9. Minneapolis Golf Club, St. Louis Park
  10. Golden Valley Country Club, Golden Valley

Iowa

  1. Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley
  2. Cedar Rapids County Club, Cedar Rapids
  3. Harvester, Rhodes
  4. Des Moines Golf and Country Club, West Des Moines
  5. Wakonda Club, Des Moines

Nebraska

  1. Sand Hills, Mullen
  2. CapRock Ranch, Valentine
  3. Dismal River Club, Mullen
  4. Omaha Country Club, Omaha
  5. ArborLinks, Nebraska City

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created...
REAL ESTATE
KELOLAND TV

See how many dinosaur fossils are in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
WILDLIFE
Mix 97-3

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Update: Yellowstone flooding impact on Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-2 million acre/feet of water is on its way through the Missouri River system as a result of the flooding on the Yellowstone River. The reason that water is coming to the Missouri is because Yellowstone is one of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Is Full Of Cows & That’s No Bull

If you're someone who loves cows more than people, then you're in luck when you're in South Dakota! Cows dominate the human population, and that's no bull!. South Dakota is not the only state that is overruled by cows. In fact, we are just one of ten states where at times cows have a commanding population over people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Washington Examiner

Final abortion clinic in South Dakota closes

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem celebrated her state shuttering its last abortion clinic on Tuesday. A Planned Parenthood facility in Sioux Falls has closed, leaving no clinics remaining in the Mount Rushmore State as the nation awaits a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Looking back: Polygamous brothers’ ties to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three brothers, Warren, Seth and Lyle Jeffs, all have ties of some sort to South Dakota. This is in the form of their roles in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), a fringe off-branch of the Mormon church. On June...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Club#Australian#Minnehaha Country Club#Sioux Falls#Golf Link#The Sanford Invitational#Dakota Dunes Country Club#Oxbow Fargo Country Club
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Speedway: Results and Highlights

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The racing action continued on Friday night at Black Hills Speedway. In fact, it was the 2nd Annual Dillon Heinzerling Wissota Midwest Modified Memorial Race. Troy Leiker from Gillette, WY won the Wissota Midwest Modified feature race tonight and won $2,000. Scott Tyrrell from Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former officer sentenced; grandfather dies after crash; state fair gate hikes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Which Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Cake Flavor?

There is never a bad time to indulge in a sweet treat, but with Father's Day right around the corner there's never been a better time to go face down in your favorite cake. It's what dad would want. But when it comes to South Dakota's go-to choice for cake,...
RECIPES
KELOLAND TV

Excessive heat watch in effect this weekend for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun will be out this weekend as temperatures across South Dakota reach the mid-90s. For southeastern KELOLAND an excessive heat watch will be in effect beginning Saturday and continuing until Monday evening. Temperatures could reach 100 in northern KELOLAND Saturday and Sunday. In...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
gowatertown.net

$100,000 Powerball prize in South Dakota goes unclaimed! (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–You could call this a case of, “what might have been” for someone who bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket in South Dakota. The ticket was purchased for a drawing last December, and matched enough numbers to win a six-figure prize. But there was one big...
Atlas Obscura

Seeking the Last Remnants of South Dakota’s ‘Divorce Colony’

The stone clock tower of the old Minnehaha County courthouse looms over the low-slung landscape of Sioux Falls. It’s no longer the tallest building in South Dakota’s largest city, but it remains the most recognizable one, and there are still some people who recall when it was the administrative hub of the region, from the 1890s through the 1950s. “A lot of people remember coming here when it was still a functioning courthouse,” says local historian Shelly Sjovold, “but most of the time it was when they were very young, and they first got their drivers’ licenses. That’s where you did things like that.”
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota tribes claim victory for Native voter rights after suit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A decision from a Federal Judge is being hailed as a victory for Native American voters and others who live in remote areas of South Dakota. “We’re very happy with the outcome of the decision by Judge Piersol,” says OJ Semans, Co-executive Director of...
POLITICS
American News

American News

385
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy