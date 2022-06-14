Sutton Bay ranked as South Dakota's top private golf course. Which others made the cut?

Sutton Bay, a golf course designed by Australian golfer Graham Marsh, has been named the best private golf course in South Dakota by Golfweek.

The 18-hole "championship golf course" near Agar overlooks Lake Oahe and is playable by invitation only. Invitations can be extended by the club, the club's owner or a member of Sutton Bay.

According to the Golf Link website, the course is roughly 7,245 yards and is a par 72. It opened in 2003 and is a part of the larger Sutton Bay development, which also offers hunting, fishing and lodging.

What other South Dakota golf courses made the cut?

Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls was ranked as the second-best private golf course in South Dakota.

The 71-par course opened in 1905 and plays at 6,437 yards, according to Golf Link. It has hosted the Sanford Invitational, a stop on the PGA Champions Tour.

Dakota Dunes Country Club, designed by Arnold Palmer, is No. 3 on the 2022 Golfweek list.

On the northern bank of the Missouri River that separates South Dakota and Nebraska near North Sioux Sioux City, the 18-hole course plays at 7,165 yards. Each hole has five tee boxes and all are par 72, with the exception of the red tees, which are par 73.

Other amenities at Dakota Dunes include an outdoor pool, tennis, basketball, pickleball and a fitness facility.

Golfweek is a USA TODAY/Gannett publication. Rankings from other surrounding states follow.

North Dakota

Oxbow Country Club, Oxbow Fargo Country Club, Fargo Apple Creek, Bismarck Grand Forks Country Club, Grand forks

Minnesota

Interlachen, Edina Spring Hill, Orono White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake Hazeltine National, Chaska Minikahda, Minneapolis Windsong Farm, Independence Somerset, Mendota Heights Northland, Duluth Minneapolis Golf Club, St. Louis Park Golden Valley Country Club, Golden Valley

Iowa

Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids County Club, Cedar Rapids Harvester, Rhodes Des Moines Golf and Country Club, West Des Moines Wakonda Club, Des Moines

Nebraska