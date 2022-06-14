Richland police officer struck by vehicle as suspect flees

Image Credit: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police officers are searching for a man they say struck an officer while fleeing.

Officials say 26-year-old Noah Detloff was originally identified as a suspect in a reported theft.

On Monday, June 13, Richland Police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Queensgate Drive where an officer contacted Detloff.

While investigating, police say the suspect engaged in a physical struggle and tried to escape.

Detloff managed to make it to the parking lot where police say a getaway car was waiting. He got in, and in the process of driving away, an officer was struck.

Richland Police Department says the officer received medical attention in hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Officers are now searching for Detloff and the female driver of the car.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

