ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland police officer struck by vehicle as suspect flees

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MazqV_0gA8Z4je00
Image Credit: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police officers are searching for a man they say struck an officer while fleeing.

Officials say 26-year-old Noah Detloff was originally identified as a suspect in a reported theft.

On Monday, June 13, Richland Police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Queensgate Drive where an officer contacted Detloff.

While investigating, police say the suspect engaged in a physical struggle and tried to escape.

Detloff managed to make it to the parking lot where police say a getaway car was waiting. He got in, and in the process of driving away, an officer was struck.

Richland Police Department says the officer received medical attention in hospital, but was not seriously injured.

Officers are now searching for Detloff and the female driver of the car.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Police searching for suspect after fire in Walmart

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are now searching for a suspect after a fire sparked in the towel section inside Walmart on June 17th. Police said they were dispatched around 10:42 p.m. to help the Kennewick Fire Department at the Walmart located at 2720 S Quillan Street. Initial information indicated...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Shots fired near Ben Franklin Transit, juvenile male arrested

Pasco, Wash. — UPDATE: The suspect has been arrested, according to officials. Police say the alleged gunman is a juvenile male. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:35 p.m. near the Ben Franklin Transit in Pasco. Police say the disturbance started at 22nd and Sylvester. The suspect...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rewritten
elkhornmediagroup.com

Egg is arrested on gun charges

MILTON-FREEWATER – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Richard Jay Egg, 70, at 85032 Highway 11 on Thursday as a result of an investigation that began on June 8. The reporter of the incident reported that he and two other motorists had pulled off to the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Second arrest made in 2018 home invasion

KENNEWICK – Police announced Thursday an additional arrest has been made in connection to a targeted home invasion robbery on Oct. 26, 2018, in which Hunter Black, 18, was murdered. Black was killed inside his residence on the 400 block of South Yelm Street. Additional developments in the case...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash in Pasco causes I-182 closure Friday morning

PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has investigated a deadly crash that happened on Eastbound I-182 at North 4th Ave. in Pasco. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. this morning. According to Sergeant Chad Pettijohn, only one 55-year-old male was involved. The male was heading Eastbound on I-182 when...
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On early Friday morning, a man in his 50s lost his life following a traffic collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the eastbound lanes of I-182 at N 4th Ave at approximately 2 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a pickup truck was involved in the accident. On arrival, emergency responders performed life saving measures on the driver, but he was declared dead at the scene.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Crews gets trial date for narcotics charges

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man who police said allegedly pointed a laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter in April was arraigned this week on unrelated charges. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and driving under the influence following a two-vehicle collision that happened on Feb. 18. He pleaded not guilty, and a trial is set for Aug. 30.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Nationwide Report

Juan Rangel Chavez, Martin D Crowe and Christopher M Kaltenbach injured after a wreck near Burbank (Burbank, WA)

Authorities identified 73-year-old Juan Rangel Chavez, from Pasco, 58-year-old Martin D Crowe, from Kennewick, and 50-year-old Christopher M Kaltenbach, of Richland, as the victims who were injured after a wreck Wednesday near Burbank. The three-vehicle accident took place at around 2:51 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 12. The preliminary reports...
BURBANK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back. A home just outside of Benton City was being rented...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police seeking stolen truck with distinct stickers on the bumper

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen the truck pictured above? Pasco police officers are actively searching for it after it was reported stolen from their jurisdiction. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, the truck was stolen from the 1900-block of Road 35 in Franklin County overnight on June 14, 2022. The truck has distinctive stickers—particularly on the left side of the back bumper—which make it identifiable.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy