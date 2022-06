As an avid camper, one thing I can take the liberty to identify as what we all miss in the great outdoors is the possibility of being able to relax in front of a TV. It’s a general routine for me to cuddle up on the couch in front of the TV as soon as I get back home after a grilling day at work. Arguably an idiot box for some, a TV set helps me relieve stress, while something interesting on the screen enhances the mood, improving the immune system in a way. Perhaps even for all the goodness on the platter, it’s not possible for me to enjoy the same convenience when I’m camping out in the wilderness.

