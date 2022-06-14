New owner of Parlour Ice Cream Shop carrying on tradition, expanding menu and season

New manager and co-owner Emma Houwman has big plans in store for Parlour Ice Cream Shop.

The store at 340 S. Main Avenue, which first opened for business in Washington Square in 2018, was founded by Chris and Caryn Hanmer, who also own CH Patisserie on Phillips. With business at CH Patisserie booming, the couple decided to sell Parlour to a local investment company, E-C Investments, to focus on the pastry business.

Houwman, who was born and raised in Sioux Falls, was saddened to hear about Parlour closing since she was a frequent customer, she said. Houwman herself is allergic to dairy and nuts, so Parlour’s many sorbets and gelatos were something she really loved.

She's currently getting her bachelors in business from the University of South Dakota. She was actually in the process of looking for a summer internship when she hopped on this venture with E-C Investments.

“I heard they were going to sell, and I really thought–and still think–that Parlor has such potential in Sioux Falls,” the 21-year-old said. “It really elevates the experience of ice cream, family and friends, and I wanted to continue that tradition.

Dairy-free, nut-free, gluten-free options

Parlour features several flavors that are allergen-friendly and vegan, such as their many sorbets, and there are usually about five to six gluten-free options out at a time.

The ice cream flavors rotate at the beginning of every month. One new flavor is “Ruthie’s Caramel Heath Crunch,” which is named after head chef Lizzy Nickel’s mother.

“She’s phenomenal at what she does,” said Houwman. “I’m excited to continue this venture with her as our head chef.”

Other popular flavors include “Kid Again,” which features chopped Butterfingers in a vanilla base, and “Opening Day,” which is homemade lemon pound cake with blueberry vanilla ice cream; it was the very first flavor Parlour had when they opened.

Parlour is also working on developing new flavors such as vanilla chai, which Houwman is really excited for. Her personal favorite now is the coconut lime sorbet.

“It has all the creaminess of ice cream with a fresh, light flavor,” she said.

Sandwiches, coffee and new on the menu

Since reopening for the season, Houwman has seen that a number of new items were added to the menu, such as root beer floats and ice cream sandwiches.

The ice cream sandwiches are made with fresh baked cookies. There’s a chocolate chip sandwich and mini sandwich, and each week will feature specialty cookie sandwiches. This week’s flavor is vanilla snickerdoodle.

Another new feature Houwman added is topping the ice cream scoops with the Parlour crisp, which is a mini waffle cone crisp.

“There’s always something for people to look forward to,” she said.

Her main goal is to make Parlour a year-round sustainable business, which will likely include expanding the menu and offering grab-and-go sandwiches and coffee.

While she doesn’t have an specific timeline in mind, Houwman said they plan to eventually offer four or five different paninis options to go. As for a small scale coffee bar, she said it would be nice for Parlour to roast their own beans–and they have the space in the kitchen–but they also might look into working with a local roastery.

“Coffee and ice cream is just a good combination, and it’s something our regulars would really appreciate,” said Houwman.

Running the shop has been a great and fun experience so far, said Houwman, and she’s excited for the future of Parlour.

“I work with some really great employees, and they just make it a lot of fun,” she said. “Parlour brings family and friends together one scoop at a time. It’s a great place to be, and I’m very proud to have my name on it.”

Parlour is open Monday through Thursday noon - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon - 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

