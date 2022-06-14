ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Second-place state golf finishers, a key soccer scorer or a state softball star: Who will be the high school athlete of the week?

By Tom Dombeck, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Manitowoc-Sheboygan high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Friday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com . Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Dombeck .

