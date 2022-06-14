ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Northfield to demolish fire-damaged Summit Avenue house

By Ken Lahmers
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

NORTHFIELD – The village will pay ARC Industrial Contracting of Streetsboro $15,500 to demolish a fire-damaged house at 166 Summit Avenue, plus remove debris and fill in and grade the property.

Village Council on June 8 authorized Mayor Jennifer Domzalski to accept ARC Industrial’s quote for the work.

The cost includes $1,500 for removing any remaining contents in the structure. All utilities will be removed prior to the start of demolition, and the sanitary/storm sewers will be located and capped.

Any hazardous or toxic materials that are found prior to or during demolition will be removed at an additional cost and in full compliance with U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and local environmental regulations.

The cost of the demolition will be placed on the property owner’s tax duplicate.

The village fire department said the fire occurred last November, and the house experienced “significant fire and smoke damage.” Mutual aid was provided by the Macedonia, Oakwood Village, Valley and Twinsburg departments.

According to the fire department, no firefighters reported any injuries, and a resident of the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not require transport to a hospital.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council affirmed the planning commission’s recommendation to approve the application and site plan submitted by the Salemi Family Partnership Ltd. for an expansion project at Redi-Storage on Northfield Road.

The approval is subject to items outlined in the village engineer’s review letter being satisfied in compliance with codified ordinances and the project being completed within one year of permit issuance.

Finance director Jennifer Potvin’s tentative tax budget for 2023 was approved, including all balance estimates, revenues expected to be received and money to be spent. The tax budget must be sent to the Summit County fiscal office by July 15.

Property tax amounts totaling 7.48 mills is estimated to generate $490,000. That includes 2.83 inside mills for the general and police pension funds and 4.65 voted mills for fire and EMS services.

Income tax revenue is projected at $5.56 million. Total general fund revenues and expenditures are expected to be $6.45 million each in 2023, with an ending unencumbered balance of $4.98 million.

Council also approved publishing codified ordinances passed in 2021 and repealing ordinances and resolutions which are now in conflict with the codified ordinances.

Fire Capt. Joseph Zemek reported department officials recently went to Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin to inspect the village’s new fire truck, which should be ready for delivery soon.

Village engineer Daniel Collins said the Coventry Drive improvements project is about to get underway. He reminded residents the project includes storm sewer replacement, curb upgrades and resurfacing, but not sidewalks.

Tri-Mor Corp. was awarded a contract March 9 to carry out the improvements at a cost of $928,724. The work is expected to last 90 to 120 days, and $150,000 will come from the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Domzalski reported Cameron Dalzell has been elected chairman, Melissa Vitullo vice chairman and Andrew Kniceley finance chairman of the recreation board.

She said the board has discussed creating a community garden for residents. She noted information has been gathered from other communities, sites are being explored and the garden could be ready for use next year.

The mayor added she has suggested village officials should meet with parents who have children at Lee Eaton Elementary School to inform them of plans in the works to deal with shooting situations and other such emergencies.

Domzalski also reminded residents that a village shred day for personal documents will be June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Houghton Road facility.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.

