State funds sought for Twinsburg Twp. road upgrades

By Ken Lahmers
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

TWINSBURG TWP. – The township will apply for state funding to improve North Park, South Park and East Park roads east of Hadden Road in association with the possible building of homes there.

Trustees on June 8 adopted resolutions to seek funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission through the District 8 Public Works Integrating Committee.

The three roads are situated on 80-plus acres south of Route 82, which the West Creek Conservancy is seeking to purchase from Dr. Bahman Guyuron. Most of the land would be preserved, but plans are to allow some homes to be built there.

The conservancy has landed a Clean Ohio grant to help with the purchase, and is pursuing a second grant to complete the acquisition. It also is looking for a builder to erect houses to replace those previously demolished.

Township administrator Rob Kagler said the conservancy hopes to hear this summer whether the second grant will be forthcoming.

The conservancy’s mission is to reclaim vacant urban land and restore streams, wetlands, woods and natural habitats. If the land purchase is finalized, no development other than the few homes is planned.

Kagler said work on North Park could start in the next few months using township funds, which would allow construction of the first homes. Work on the other roads would depend on whether state funds are available.

OTHER BUSINESS

Kagler reported Twinsburg Heights road improvement Phases 16-17 have been completed, Phase 18 will start soon and contracts for Phases 19-20 – the last of the neighborhood’s road upgrades – is expected to be awarded later this year, with work slated for 2023.

Tri-Mor Corp. submitted the low bid of $1.075 million for Phase 18 (western block of Stanford Street to the deadend and southern block of Harvard Road from Case to Stanford). A new cul-de-sac is planned at the end of Stanford.

Kagler said $400,000 to $450,000 will come from a state grant, $166,000 from the American Rescue Plan allocation and about $450,000 from the township.

The last two phases include the eastern block of Stanford and southern block of Yale.

Trustees rejected a request by GreatKup Coffee to set up a coffee tent and sell coffee on the Square for one Friday each month from June to October. They expressed concerns about allowing for-profit businesses to use the public space.

Kagler reported the Ravenna Road resurfacing project from 500 feet north of Old Mill Road to the Twinsburg city limits will begin soon. Summit County awarded a contract worth $864,980.

The project also includes culvert replacement, which the county engineer’s website says will require an estimated two-week closure. Traffic will be maintained during resurfacing, and a detour will utilize Old Mill and Darrow roads.

Trustees approved a request from local Boy Scouts to place a 4-by-6-foot sign on the Square as of Aug. 29 to promote a Sept. 9-10 event, and Kagler announced there are vacancies on the board of zoning appeals and zoning commission.

Township offices will be closed June 20 for Juneteenth Day and July 4 for Independence Day. The board of zoning appeals and zoning commission will meet July 5, while the next trustees’ meeting will be July 13.

Contact the newspaper at twinsburgbulletin@recordpub.com.

