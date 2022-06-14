ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield police budget going up to account for rising gas prices

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

The Springfield Police Department is getting an increase in its budget specifically for fuel, as gas prices in Springfield inch closer to $5 a gallon.

More than $126,000 has been added to the Springfield Police Department's $32 million budget for the next fiscal year earmarked explicitly for fuel for the department's fleet of vehicles, according to David Holtmann, the city of Springfield's director of finance.

According to Holtmann, the original budget had earmarked about $430,000 to fuel SPD's cars, with the added $126,000 bringing the total well over half-a-million dollars.

The police department's large fleet of vehicles is comprised of Police Interceptors sedans/SUVs, Dodge Chargers, motorcycles and Ford Crown Victorias, according to a spokesperson for the police department. Each vehicle that is used is usually filled up by the officers driving it before they turn it in at the end of their shift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAGdj_0gA8YQrM00

Police Chief Paul Williams said the added funds are much appreciated. But even without the funding bump, Williams said rising gas prices would not have deterred the department from doing what it needed to do.

"Some departments are having their patrols just park and watch to save on gas," Williams said. "We will not be reducing our force due to gas prices, we are not to that point."

The added funds come after gas prices have increased drastically in recent months, mostly in response to sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

More: Gas prices continue to climb in Missouri. How high will they go?

The police department isn't the only city of Springfield department that is getting more funding for gas, according to Holtmann. The Springfield Fire Department is getting an additional $82,000 bringing its fuel budget up to $207,000, and Building Development Services is getting an extra $10,000 bringing its fuel budget to $26,000.

In total, the city has added more than $200,000 from the city's general fund to pay for fuel, according to Holtmann, bringing the total budget for fuel for next year up to $856,000.

City Council is set to vote on the budget in the coming weeks, and it will take effect on July 1.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police budget going up to account for rising gas prices

