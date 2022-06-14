ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Why Tennessee football will (or won't) finish as a top-20 team in 2022 season

By Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqzj5_0gA8YPyd00

What's the next stop in Tennessee's ascent under Josh Heupel ? A top-20 season, according to one prognostication.

Athlon, in its recent projections, projects the Vols to finish the 2022 season ranked No. 18 nationally .

The Vols are among six SEC teams in Athlon's top 25.

Alabama is picked No. 1, Georgia is No. 3, Texas A&M is No. 5, Kentucky is No. 21, and Arkansas is No. 22.

On this edition of " The Volunteer State ," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's John Adams debate whether Athlon's projection for Tennessee is too high, too low or spot on.

Adams says it's not a stretch to think the Vols will finish at least 18th. He thinks a nine-win season for UT is within reach, which should yield a top-20 finish. Check out last year's final USA TODAY Sports AFCA poll. North Carolina State went 9-3 and finished ranked No. 19. Arkansas went 9-4 and finished No. 20.

Adams' bullishness on Tennessee is based on a couple of factors: He thinks the Vols' offense will continue to flourish with Hendon Hooker at the controls, and he considers UT's schedule favorable, particularly after it canceled Army in favor of Akron and Pittsburgh's star wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred to Southern Cal.

Those twin moves could allow Tennessee to emerge from September at 4-0.

Toppmeyer says an 18th-ranked finish might be a touch high for Tennessee, although he's comfortable with the Vols being in the top 25. Toppmeyer harbors no reservations about UT's offense, but he notes the departures of Alontae Taylor, Matthew Butler and Theo Jackson, three linchpin players from what was already a mediocre defense.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. If you enjoy their coverage , consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, you can subscribe to The Volunteer State podcast for free so you won't miss an episode, or check out SEC Football Unfiltered , another podcast from Toppmeyer and Adams.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Tennessee football will (or won't) finish as a top-20 team in 2022 season

