Springfield native was winning caddie in inaugural controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 5 days ago

A Springfield native was the winning caddie during the inaugural LIV Golf event — a new professional golf tour that has sparked controversy due to it being backed by the Saudi Arabian government.

Heath Holt, a longtime caddie on the PGA Tour, was the caddie for Charl Schwartzel who won the inaugural LIV Golf individual competition last week in London.

Schwartzel won $4.75 million, what's being reported as the largest payout in the history of professional golf, between his individual title and his share from his team topping the team rankings.

Holt had been a caddie on the PGA Tour for more than 15 years and had caddied for a number of golfers before landing with Schwartzel. He golfed at Missouri Southern and was a graduate of the 1996 class. A profile written about him in 2019 noted that lives in Springfield during the offseason.

Sports Illustrated reporter Bob Harig tweeted that caddies at LIV events can potentially receive a "nice commission" from an enormous purse but they also have all their expenses paid by the tour. A recent profile in Golf Digest outlined how caddies in the PGA Tour don't have it as well and are on more of a budget while paying their own expenses.

Schwartzel was among the golfers on the PGA Tour who resigned their memberships while the tour recently suspended current and former players who are competing in LIV Golf. Players who have resigned their PGA Tour membership won't be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and will not be allowed to play in PGA Tour events as "a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category."

The LIV Golf tour was formed in 2020, backed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has been accused of wide-ranging human rights abuses, including politically motivated killings, torture, forced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the royal family and Saudi government were accused of involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su1bV_0gA8YOL800

LIV Golf plans to run eight events between June and October in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Each event will consist of 54 holes (three 18-hole days), where 48 players will compete on 12 different teams.

The LIV Tour also said there won't be any cuts and each round will be a shotgun start in hopes to speed up the pace of play. LIV Golf will dole out a combined $250 million in prize money across events, individual winners, and winning teams.

The tour has landed a number of big names including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and others.

The USA Today Network contributed to this report.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield native was winning caddie in inaugural controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

