Palmetto Bay, FL

Village’s Street-by-Street app can help after storms

By Gary Alan Ruse
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Palmetto Bay residents who had downed branches or flooding during the recent tropical disturbance, or who expect to have these issues during the next hurricane or big storm, may want to download...

Working For You!

Mayor Cunningham joins 25 Mayors nationwide, including 4 officials from Miami-Dade County, at the American Flood Coalition Mayors Summit on Flooding and Sea Level Rise. During the summit, our leaders will discuss local challenges concerning flooding and will share strategies to address flooding nationwide. It will be a week of learning and exploring innovative solutions to flood mitigation. “I am excited to bring back what I learn to my community of Palmetto Bay”, said Mayor Cunningham. Below from left to right are Mayor Lago of Coral Gables, Mayor Cunningham of Palmetto Bay, Mayor Meerbott of Cutler Bay, and Mayor Latham of North Bay Village.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Coral Gables News

Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WEST MIAMI MAYOR DIAZ-PADRON SECURES $5M IN APPROPRIATIONS

City of West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron announces securing $5,000,000 in State and Federal appropriations for the City of West Miami in 2022. This funding will add to the $1.33 Million the city obtained over the previous three years since Diaz-Padron joined the Commission. This funding is geared towards improving the city’s aging potable water system.
WEST MIAMI, FL

