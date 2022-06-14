Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helps residents in flooded areas

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), the proud champion for the Greater Miami Business Community and a civic engine that fuels the advancement of The Magic City, announced its FY2022-2023 Board of Directors Officers, led by Roberto Muñoz , President of The Global Financial Group, LLC, as Board Chair; Amy Furness, Co-Managing Shareholder for Carlton Fields Miami office as Chair-Elect; Hector J. Ponte, Region Bank President for Wells Fargo’s South Florida region, as First Vice Chair and Alex Rhodes, National Managing Partner at Grant Thornton, as Treasurer. In addition, Rick Beasley, Executive Director of CareerSource South Florida, will serve as Immediate Past Chair.
Comments / 0