Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helps residents in flooded areas

By Community News Releases
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Miami-Dade County was impacted recently by heavy rains and flooding as a result...

Coral Gables News

Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Working For You!

Mayor Cunningham joins 25 Mayors nationwide, including 4 officials from Miami-Dade County, at the American Flood Coalition Mayors Summit on Flooding and Sea Level Rise. During the summit, our leaders will discuss local challenges concerning flooding and will share strategies to address flooding nationwide. It will be a week of learning and exploring innovative solutions to flood mitigation. “I am excited to bring back what I learn to my community of Palmetto Bay”, said Mayor Cunningham. Below from left to right are Mayor Lago of Coral Gables, Mayor Cunningham of Palmetto Bay, Mayor Meerbott of Cutler Bay, and Mayor Latham of North Bay Village.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Announces Newly Elected FY2022-2023 Board of Directors Officers

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), the proud champion for the Greater Miami Business Community and a civic engine that fuels the advancement of The Magic City, announced its FY2022-2023 Board of Directors Officers, led by Roberto Muñoz , President of The Global Financial Group, LLC, as Board Chair; Amy Furness, Co-Managing Shareholder for Carlton Fields Miami office as Chair-Elect; Hector J. Ponte, Region Bank President for Wells Fargo’s South Florida region, as First Vice Chair and Alex Rhodes, National Managing Partner at Grant Thornton, as Treasurer. In addition, Rick Beasley, Executive Director of CareerSource South Florida, will serve as Immediate Past Chair.
MIAMI, FL
WEST MIAMI MAYOR DIAZ-PADRON SECURES $5M IN APPROPRIATIONS

City of West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron announces securing $5,000,000 in State and Federal appropriations for the City of West Miami in 2022. This funding will add to the $1.33 Million the city obtained over the previous three years since Diaz-Padron joined the Commission. This funding is geared towards improving the city’s aging potable water system.
WEST MIAMI, FL

