15-year-old shot in south Tulsa apartment complex shooting
Tulsa police are investigating after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex in south Tulsa early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers got calls of multiple shots fired call at Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria.
TPD says a group of people was hanging out in one of the apartment breezeways when a truck pulled up and started firing at them.
Someone from the group attempted to fire back at the truck. The truck backed up and fired at the group again before driving away.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to be released later today.
At this time, police are investigating the situation and no arrests have been made.
