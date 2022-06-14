New 10,000-Seat Amphitheater Coming to the Pocono Mountains

Urban legends exist across the globe. Some more sinister than others, the following stories from Pennsylvania will have you locking your doors and looking around every corner. According to lore found on Onlyinyourstate.com, a website dedicated to sharing facts based in your state, a greedy monk worked at a mission in Easton, PA. This monk presumably amassed a fortune of wealth from blackmailing wealthy individuals who confessed their sins to him. Coercive and crafty like a snake, it was over time that the monk became like this until he got noosed for fatally assaulting a frail woman. The mission, however, couldn't rid itself of the evil monk. His body resurrected, transforming into a ghoul. He retreated into the forest and only returned to the mission to feast on the monks left behind. The monks then ran for their lives and escaped the building before it crumbled.

EASTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO