Kennett Square, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kennett Square Man

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that an arrest warrant was issued for a 21-year-old Adrian Almanza of Kennett Square after he failed to appear in court on June 1, 2022, to face charges in connection to...

