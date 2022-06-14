Arrest Warrant Issued for Kennett Square Man

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying these suspects in a released video. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 3:23 pm, an unknown white male entered Grace Dollar General located at 6900 Bustleton Ave and walked up to the counter to purchase a drink. The suspect then showed the employee a gun, in his waistband, demanding the money from the register. The employee refused, that is when the suspect walked behind the counter attempting to take the money. The owner produced his own gun, causing the suspect to flee the store. The suspect was last seen traveling west on Longshore.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO