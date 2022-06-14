Big Slick announces more celebrities to join event

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend just announced additional celebrities to its lineup.

According to organizers, comedians Brian Quinn, Heidi Gardner and James Murray will attend this year's event.

Country singer Logan Mize and magician Blake Vogt will also attend.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet will host the 13th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 24 and 25 in Kansas City.

The event, which has raised more than $13 million in its history, benefits pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy.

Big Slick Celebrity weekend will take place June 24-25. On the 24, the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game followed by the Royals versus Oakland Athletics game will both take place at Kauffman Stadium.

The Big Slick Party and Show will be on June 25 at the T-Mobile Center.

Tickets for this year's event are available online.