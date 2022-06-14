ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Big Slick announces more celebrities to join event

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiqcz_0gA8TVsg00

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend just announced additional celebrities to its lineup.

According to organizers, comedians Brian Quinn, Heidi Gardner and James Murray will attend this year's event.

Country singer Logan Mize and magician Blake Vogt will also attend.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet will host the 13th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 24 and 25 in Kansas City.

The event, which has raised more than $13 million in its history, benefits pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy.

Big Slick Celebrity weekend will take place June 24-25. On the 24, the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game followed by the Royals versus Oakland Athletics game will both take place at Kauffman Stadium.

The Big Slick Party and Show will be on June 25 at the T-Mobile Center.

Tickets for this year's event are available online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
David Koechner
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
James Murray
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Eric Stonestreet
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy