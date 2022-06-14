ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnes, Cass, Ransom by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Cass, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkin HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Cass, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkin HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Cass, Sargent, Ransom and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Grant, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Traill EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

