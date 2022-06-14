ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Germany’s antitrust watchdog latest to probe Apple’s app privacy framework

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, France’s antitrust regulator declined to preemptively block Apple from implementing ATT — but said it would be watching how Apple operates in the feature. Poland also opened a probe of the feature at the end of last year. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...

DIY Photography

Google pays $100 million after being sued over Google Photos facial recognition

Last month, Illinois filed a class action lawsuit against Google over privacy concerns. As the Google Photos app uses facial recognition, plaintiffs alleged that the company broke Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). However, the company has settled, and it will now have to pay a total of $100 million to the app users.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Gmail Account Permanently

Gmail users are fed up with receiving unwanted emails every single day. So, most people try to get rid of their accounts to deal with this permanently. Well, your profile may be hacked, or you would even want to start a new account. Moreover, you may even wish to eliminate some newsletters you had mistakenly subscribed to.
INTERNET
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Dogecoin investor sues Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX for $258 billion

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan by an American Dogecoin investor who is accusing Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX of operating an illegal racketeering enterprise to inflate the price of the cryptocurrency. Musk has frequently referenced the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his Twitter account, mentions that often caused the price of the token to spike.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Reddit is buying machine learning platform Spell

Spell was founded by former Facebook engineer Serkan Piantino in 2016 to provide a cloud computing solution to allow anyone to run resource-intensive ML experiments without the high end hardware that would normally be necessary. The company defines its mission as the pursuit of “the best possible platform for anyone looking to develop powerful, reliable, and safe software using Machine Learning and AI,” according to their website.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

TechReg Weekly EMEA: Apple, Google, Meta Offer Commitments to End EU Probes

This week, Big Tech firms seem to have coordinated to offer remedies to EU regulators to end different antitrust probes as Amazon, Meta and Google all signed a new version of the EU’s anti-disinformation code that would force them to share more data about how they tackle disinformation. The news comes as the EU Parliament reaches an agreement with EU governments on the Digital Services Act.
MARKETS
International Business Times

TikTok Moves U.S. User Data To Oracle Servers

TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its U.S. users to servers at Oracle Corp, in a move that could address U.S. regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular short video app. The move, which was first reported by Reuters, comes nearly two years after a U.S. national...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Google Play will no longer support AT&T carrier billing

Google's carrier billing program seems like a no-brainer. Rather than linking your credit card or other payment methods to your account directly, any purchases made through the Play Store — apps, movie rentals, and everything else — goes directly to your monthly statement. It's an easy way to streamline your transactions, but considering recent events, it might be disappearing altogether. On the heels of Verizon discontinuing its partnership with Google earlier this year, AT&T is announcing its departure from the program.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s Prime Air Drone Delivery Coming to California

Click here to read the full article. As the Big Tech firm gets its first major drone delivery win, it is offering to share more data with sellers to skirt EU antitrust fines. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Onfleet Raises $23M, Apple Introduces BNPL, Mojix Debuts First-Mile TraceabilityFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportAmazon Seized This Many Counterfeit Products in 2021Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
pymnts

Samsung Launches New Digital Wallet, Merges Pay, Pass

Samsung Electronics is launching a new digital wallet and merging its payments and biometric identification apps to enable Galaxy smartphone users to store boarding passes, credit and debit cards, cryptocurrencies, digital keys, passwords and more. The Samsung Wallet app will integrate Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass and is currently available...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

VPN firms are removing servers in India to avoid customer data sharing rule

The Lithuania-based firm, which counts General Catalyst and Novator among its backers and is valued at $1.6 billion, said on Tuesday that it doesn’t maintain any logs of its customers’ data, strings of information that New Delhi will soon require VPN providers to share. “Moreover, we are committed...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Miami

Internet Explorer browser retires today

Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture.As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history.Internet Explorer's demise was not a surprise. A year ago, Microsoft said that it was putting an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pushing users to its Edge browser, which was launched in 2015.The company made clear then it was time to move on."Not only is Microsoft...
INTERNET

