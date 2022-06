It’s Fridaa… wait, Thursday? Come on, will this week ever end? Don’t worry, we are all right, just looking forward to our impending vacation mode. — Haje and Christine. SpaceX employees seeing stars, and not in a good way: Thanks to a group of SpaceX employees, we now know that the company has a so-called no-asshole policy for employee behavior. This group, via an open letter, expressed their concern that leadership, in this case their fearless leader Elon Musk, should be held accountable for his Twitter behavior, Darrell reports.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO