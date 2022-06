MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO