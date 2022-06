Today will be another hot day, but for the northern half of the area, it may not feel as bad as drier air continues to move in from the north. However, higher humidity levels hang around over the southern half of the area and a heat advisory is in effect for those counties. A few isolated storms will be possible for locations along and south of the I-85 and US-80 corridors, some of which may produce some gusty winds and hail; otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s across the area.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO