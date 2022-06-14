ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia City Council goes above Committee’s recommendation on approving TIF agreement

By Todd Stapleton
 5 days ago

The Vandalia City Council on Monday went above the TIF Committee’s recommendation on a new TIF agreement. Turning Leaf Owner Drake Thompson appeared before the TIF Committee on June 2nd as he is looking for TIF funds as he is looking to acquire the building at 114 N. Kennedy Boulevard and...

Vandalia City Council approves TIF agreement with Vandalia Park District for electrical project

The Vandalia City Council on Monday approved a TIF agreement with the Vandalia Park District for an electrical project. The project had been approved by the TIF Committee for the full $7,400 of the project. Steve Hawkins was on hand for the meeting. The Park District is looking to do an electrical upgrade at Rogier Park which would include three “power stations” at three different locations and each would have ten plug-ins or outlets at each and outlets would also be added to the light poles. Hawkins explained that the upgrades would help with the various uses at the park by groups, churches and more and they could look to have new things like food trucks and such at the park and open it up to new possibilities. The electricity and outlets would be available for use for anyone at any time. The council agreed with the committee’s recommendation and approved the full amount for the project.
Grande Levee going on Today at the Vandalia Statehouse

The Vandalia Grande Levee has returned to its traditional Father’s Day weekend run and will have a full day of activities going on today. There will be a day of activities today, starting at 9 am. There will be visits with Mr. Lincoln, period children’s activities, a petting zoo, the 17th Missouri Company G, U.S. Volunteer Infantry display and reenactment. The will also be free trolley rides sponsored by the Vandalia Historical Society, period craft demonstrations and selling of wares, a blacksmith demonstration and many other activities. Activities will go on throughout the afternoon today.
Power Outages throughout Fayette County

A major number of Fayette County residents are without power at this time. Ameren lists power outages north of Vandalia, Brownstown, southeast of Vandalia and near Shobonier and adding up to better than 250 customers this morning. Southwestern Electric Cooperative lists better than 3,000 members in Fayette County affected with...
Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
Cleeman Realty Group brokers off-market sale of Johnstowne Mall in Shelbyville, Illinois

Shelbyville, IL Cleeman Realty Group negotiated the off-market sale of Johnstowne Mall. The 70,338 s/f shopping center was 74% occupied at the time of closing and featured a lineup of national tenants including Dollar Tree, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Ace Hardware. A County Market grocery store was the property’s anchor until 2017, leaving significant upside potential for the buyer. The property sits on an 8.89-acre site off West Main St.
Storms cause power outages in Local 6 area

Severe weather led to widespread power outages in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Friday morning. Ameren Illinois activated its emergency operation center Friday morning to assess storm damage throughout southern and central Illinois. The company said it was following its storm management plan to evaluate damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
Storm causes extensive damage early Friday

ALTON - With summer officially just a few days away, a storm blew through the area around 5 a.m. Friday downing trees, power lines and utility poles across Madison County. Firefighters everywhere were scrambling to cover the calls that began just a few minutes after 5 a.m. There were temporary power outages, and some lasting hours, as lines went down and service was interrupted sparking automatic fire and burglary alarms. One alarm was at Alton Square Drive but no problems were found there. Wind blew down part of a tree and snapped a power pole off in the 600 block of E. 16th Street in Alton. Tree limbs blocked the 2800 block of College Avenue and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
James Robert “Jim” Ferrie

James Robert “Jim” Ferrie, 73, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 3:58 PM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Center Pointe Church, Vandalia with Pastor Rod Caswell officiating. Interment will follow at Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center Pointe Church or Cross Church International, Muskogee, OK. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
Magnitude 2.5 Earthquake in Parkersburg This Morning

According to the United States Geological Survey, USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake happened in Parkersburg in Richland County this morning. Parkersburg is located 53.5 miles from Effingham. The earthquake occurred at 7:14 am. The depth of the earthquake was 20.0km. Did you feel the earthquake?. The USGS is taking surveys...
Ray Tate files to withdraw guilty plea

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for shooting and killing a Wayne County Illinois sheriff’s deputy wants a “do over.” Ray Tate has filed papers to withdraw his guilty plea and life sentence in connection with the death of Deputy Sean Riley. A hearing is set for June 28. […]
Litchfield Man Charged With Murders

A Litchfield man has been arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of a pregnant woman in Alton. Police report the body of Liese Dodd, age 22, was found in her Alton home on June 9. Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, faces multiple charges. Alton police reported the...
