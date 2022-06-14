Vandalia City Council goes above Committee’s recommendation on approving TIF agreement

The Vandalia City Council on Monday approved a TIF agreement with the Vandalia Park District for an electrical project. The project had been approved by the TIF Committee for the full $7,400 of the project. Steve Hawkins was on hand for the meeting. The Park District is looking to do an electrical upgrade at Rogier Park which would include three “power stations” at three different locations and each would have ten plug-ins or outlets at each and outlets would also be added to the light poles. Hawkins explained that the upgrades would help with the various uses at the park by groups, churches and more and they could look to have new things like food trucks and such at the park and open it up to new possibilities. The electricity and outlets would be available for use for anyone at any time. The council agreed with the committee’s recommendation and approved the full amount for the project.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO