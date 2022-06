The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel has given the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship to three students in the Yadkin County School System. Hobson was the superintendent of Yadkin County Schools for 32 years and was a big part of the community being active in his church, the Historical Society, and the Council on Aging. The three scholarship winners this year are Ruby Nelly Carachure-Arroyo from Starmount High School, Annah Reese Smitherman from Forbush High School and Megan Michelle Wagoner from Yadkin Early College.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO