Warren County, IA

Norwalk Softball Shuts Out Indianola in Warren County Clash

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

The #5 Norwalk softball team blanked Warren County rival #7 Indianola Monday evening in a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup 7-0. Warrior pitcher Zadie Wadle was near unhittable on the evening, allowing only two Indians hits and earning 12 strikeouts, six of them looking. Warrior catcher Lauren Black hit...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Norwalk Searching for Strong Start to Baseball’s Backstretch

The Pella and Norwalk baseball teams are seeking a stronger second half to the Little Hawkeye Conference season as they clash for their own season series tonight at the home of the Warriors. Coming off of a frustrating sweep at the hands of conference co-leader Indianola, the Dutch (11-9 overall,...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Pella

The Indianola softball team swept Pella in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday evening, 8-3 in game one and 13-8 in game two heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first in game one with a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, but Pella hit back with two runs from hits by Thea Wisse and Katie Pollock to lead 2-1. That lead held for an inning, but the Indians struck for four in third taking advantage of a Pella error, and an RBI single from Izzy Sloan and an RBI double by Hanna Graham. The Indians added another two in the fourth on a Mara Bishop home run and a Kindelspire sacrifice fly, and another in the sixth. The Dutch answered with a run in the sixth with a Catrina Dixson hit, but that would be the only scoring for the rest of the game for either team.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Baseball Sweeps Pella Christian to Win Season Series

The Norwalk baseball team traveled to Eagle Lane Wednesday night and swept Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader, as the Warriors won game one 10-0 in six innings and game two 4-2 as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk dominated all facets of the game in the doubleheader...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Puts A Long Losing Streak To A Halt With Win Over Knoxville

The Pella Christian Softball Squad broke a ten game losing streak knocking off class 4A #13 Knoxville 3-1 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers got going early and looked to grab early momentum when Ashlyn Finarty hit a towering home run to right center field to give Knoxville a 1-0 lead. But the Panthers would only get one more hit the rest of the game as Pella Christian’s Emma Eekhoff along with Alexa Dunsbergen limited the Panthers to just two hits and helped strand seven base runners. Eagles Coach Karen Harill told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were able to make some adjustments after the home run and her team responded well.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Falls to Albia

The Pleasantville softball team fell to Albia 10-0 in five innings Wednesday night. Albia jumped on the Trojans with five runs in the first and never looked back. The Trojans could only muster 4 hits in the game. Pleasantville falls to 6-10 on the season and will be on the road tonight for a conference doubleheader against AC-GC, with game one starting at 5:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

The Pleasantville baseball team picked up a pair of hard-fought victories against AC-GC, winning both games 5-4 Thursday night. Pleasantville won game one on a Trevor Daggett walk-off RBI double. Jake Dejoode led the offense with three RBI and also struck out 10 on the mound. In the game two win, Tyler Gibson had a home run and Ben Wicks drove in one and picked up the win on the mound. The Trojans improve to 12-10 overall and will be off until Monday when they will travel to Earlham at 7:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Heads To Eagle Lane

For the second time in three nights, the class 4A #10 Knoxville Softball Squad will play a fellow Marion County opponent. Tonight is a trip to Eagle Lane at Pella Chrstian. The Panthers are coming off a win over Pella in the Red Rock Rivalry on Tuesday night where they walked off the game with a walk in the bottom of the 7th to win two/one. While Pella Christian has been struggling lately, Panthers Coach Carla Smith knows the rough and tumble Little Hawkeye Conference will have the Eagles ready to face the Panthers. She adds the emphasis is now to get runners around and score.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To East Union

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad was plagued by seven errors and fell to East Union on Wednesday 7-1. The Saints were also kept off the bases getting only two hits and one walk. BrieAnna Remster and Payton Anderson got one hit each for the Saints. Remster took the loss. Melcher-Dallas will return home tonight to find arch rival Twin Cedars waiting. The Sabers rolled over the Saints in the earlier game this season at Twin Cedars.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Uses Two Rally TO Break Open A Close Game Over Pleasantville

A four run 4th inning broke open a tight game and a five run 5th walked it off as the Knoxville Baseball Squad sent fans home early with a 12-2 win over Pleasantville on Wednesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Trojans actually struck first with a lead off triple to right field Parker Sheets and then was brought home on a ground out by Ben Wicks. Knoxville responded in the bottom of the 1st when Koby Higginbotham singled home Trenton Kingery to tie the game at one. The 4th started well enough for Pleasantville getting two quick outs in the first three batters faced, but the Trojans could not get the third out until six batters and four runs later that put the Panthers ahead for good. Knoxville Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports he was happy with the two out rally his team went on.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball and Softball Fall to Saydel

The PCM Baseball team fell 4-2 to Saydel Wednesday. Nick Farver led the offense with two hits on the night. The Mustangs fall to 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The Mustangs will host Albia in non-conference action tonight starting at 7:30 pm. The PCM Softball team fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour in 2022

The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit, Pella XC Coach Doug Cutler, and Knoxville XC Coach Michael Splavec preview the annual Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K returning on July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Queen Competition and Crowning to be Held

The competition and crowning for the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen will be held Saturday June 18 at 3:30 pm at the Iowa State Extension Office 210 N Iowa St, Knoxville. This year’s candidates include: Bailey Finken from Knoxville High School, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School, Morgan McKay from Knoxville High School, and Emily Sytsma from Pella Christian High School. The 2021 Marion County Fair Queen Ella Jahner will also be in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Work on Ashland Begins Next Week

Work begins on Ashland on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project on Monday, and over the course of the week the intersection at Ashland and Howard will be closed and Ashland will be closed from Howard to First St. Work on Phase 2 continued over this past week, completing the...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Manager and Superintendent Meet and Greet Tonight

Indianola residents will have a chance to meet new Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves and new Indianola School District Superintendent Ted Ihns at a public meet and greet this evening. Both positions were hired earlier this year after a lengthy hiring process, with Reeves beginning his position in May, and Ihns scheduled to start in July. The event will take place in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus from 6-8pm.
INDIANOLA, IA

