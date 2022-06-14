Norwalk Softball Shuts Out Indianola in Warren County Clash

The Indianola softball team swept Pella in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday evening, 8-3 in game one and 13-8 in game two heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first in game one with a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, but Pella hit back with two runs from hits by Thea Wisse and Katie Pollock to lead 2-1. That lead held for an inning, but the Indians struck for four in third taking advantage of a Pella error, and an RBI single from Izzy Sloan and an RBI double by Hanna Graham. The Indians added another two in the fourth on a Mara Bishop home run and a Kindelspire sacrifice fly, and another in the sixth. The Dutch answered with a run in the sixth with a Catrina Dixson hit, but that would be the only scoring for the rest of the game for either team.
