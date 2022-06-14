Norwalk Softball Shuts Out Indianola in Warren County Clash

A four run 4th inning broke open a tight game and a five run 5th walked it off as the Knoxville Baseball Squad sent fans home early with a 12-2 win over Pleasantville on Wednesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Trojans actually struck first with a lead off triple to right field Parker Sheets and then was brought home on a ground out by Ben Wicks. Knoxville responded in the bottom of the 1st when Koby Higginbotham singled home Trenton Kingery to tie the game at one. The 4th started well enough for Pleasantville getting two quick outs in the first three batters faced, but the Trojans could not get the third out until six batters and four runs later that put the Panthers ahead for good. Knoxville Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports he was happy with the two out rally his team went on.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO