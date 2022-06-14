ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

PCM Baseball and Softball Win Two Games

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

The PCM Baseball team picked up a pair of wins against Nevada Monday. The Mustangs won 16-6, which was a continuation of a suspended game, and then also...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

The Pleasantville baseball team picked up a pair of hard-fought victories against AC-GC, winning both games 5-4 Thursday night. Pleasantville won game one on a Trevor Daggett walk-off RBI double. Jake Dejoode led the offense with three RBI and also struck out 10 on the mound. In the game two win, Tyler Gibson had a home run and Ben Wicks drove in one and picked up the win on the mound. The Trojans improve to 12-10 overall and will be off until Monday when they will travel to Earlham at 7:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
Nevada, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball and Softball Fall to Saydel

The PCM Baseball team fell 4-2 to Saydel Wednesday. Nick Farver led the offense with two hits on the night. The Mustangs fall to 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The Mustangs will host Albia in non-conference action tonight starting at 7:30 pm. The PCM Softball team fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Diamond Club Fall To Moravia

Both Melcher-Dallas Softball and Baseball Squads fell to Moravia on Friday night as baseball lost 11-6 while softball fell 13-5. The baseball Saints gave up a 6-5 lead in the 7th to as they gave up six runs. Cole Metz went 2/3 on the night with two RBI. Logan Godfrey, and Mason Dejong also drove in two. It was a struggle for the softball Saints as well, giving up five runs in the 5th and 7th innings to fall 13-5. Saydi Benz took the loss going all seven. Brooklyn Metz had two hits and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas’s offense. The Saints will head to Orient-Macksburg to play Lenox today while the baseball squad will head to Ankeny Christian today.
MORAVIA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Knocks Off Knoxville Baseball Team

Corbin Westerkamp pitched six strong innings and delivered two big offensive blows as the Pella Christian baseball team snapped a seven game losing streak with a 6-2 win over Knoxville last night in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Westerkamp started the scoring with an RBI double in the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk softball hosts Pella Friday

The Pella Dutch and Norwalk Warriors will wrap up their season series on the softball diamond tonight in Norwalk with a varsity game set for 7:15 p.m. on kniakrls.com. Both teams enjoyed an open night on the schedule Thursday following doubleheaders on Wednesday. The Warriors, who remain fifth in the latest Class 4A state rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, swept Pella Christian on the road – winning 12-1 in five innings and 7-1 – while the Dutch lost a pair of home games to Indianola by scores of 8-3 and 13-8.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Uses Two Rally TO Break Open A Close Game Over Pleasantville

A four run 4th inning broke open a tight game and a five run 5th walked it off as the Knoxville Baseball Squad sent fans home early with a 12-2 win over Pleasantville on Wednesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Trojans actually struck first with a lead off triple to right field Parker Sheets and then was brought home on a ground out by Ben Wicks. Knoxville responded in the bottom of the 1st when Koby Higginbotham singled home Trenton Kingery to tie the game at one. The 4th started well enough for Pleasantville getting two quick outs in the first three batters faced, but the Trojans could not get the third out until six batters and four runs later that put the Panthers ahead for good. Knoxville Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports he was happy with the two out rally his team went on.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Falls to Albia

The Pleasantville softball team fell to Albia 10-0 in five innings Wednesday night. Albia jumped on the Trojans with five runs in the first and never looked back. The Trojans could only muster 4 hits in the game. Pleasantville falls to 6-10 on the season and will be on the road tonight for a conference doubleheader against AC-GC, with game one starting at 5:00 pm.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Heads To Eagle Lane

For the second time in three nights, the class 4A #10 Knoxville Softball Squad will play a fellow Marion County opponent. Tonight is a trip to Eagle Lane at Pella Chrstian. The Panthers are coming off a win over Pella in the Red Rock Rivalry on Tuesday night where they walked off the game with a walk in the bottom of the 7th to win two/one. While Pella Christian has been struggling lately, Panthers Coach Carla Smith knows the rough and tumble Little Hawkeye Conference will have the Eagles ready to face the Panthers. She adds the emphasis is now to get runners around and score.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Baseball Sweeps Pella Christian to Win Season Series

The Norwalk baseball team traveled to Eagle Lane Wednesday night and swept Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader, as the Warriors won game one 10-0 in six innings and game two 4-2 as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk dominated all facets of the game in the doubleheader...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Falls To East Union

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad was plagued by seven errors and fell to East Union on Wednesday 7-1. The Saints were also kept off the bases getting only two hits and one walk. BrieAnna Remster and Payton Anderson got one hit each for the Saints. Remster took the loss. Melcher-Dallas will return home tonight to find arch rival Twin Cedars waiting. The Sabers rolled over the Saints in the earlier game this season at Twin Cedars.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Sweeps Pella in Baseball Showdown

The Indianola baseball team surged into a share of the lead of the Little Hawkeye Conference after the first rotation completed following their baseball doubleheader sweep of Pella, 4-2 and 12-0, with game two featured on the KRLS3 stream Wednesday night. Pella had their opportunities in the opener, stranding 10...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Pella

The Indianola softball team swept Pella in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday evening, 8-3 in game one and 13-8 in game two heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians struck first in game one with a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, but Pella hit back with two runs from hits by Thea Wisse and Katie Pollock to lead 2-1. That lead held for an inning, but the Indians struck for four in third taking advantage of a Pella error, and an RBI single from Izzy Sloan and an RBI double by Hanna Graham. The Indians added another two in the fourth on a Mara Bishop home run and a Kindelspire sacrifice fly, and another in the sixth. The Dutch answered with a run in the sixth with a Catrina Dixson hit, but that would be the only scoring for the rest of the game for either team.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk sweeps softball twin bill at Pella Christian

Seniors Kady Vandemark and Morgan Weeks both hit their first home run of the season in game one while Zadie Wadle and Addi Downe each pitched five strong innings Wednesday night as the Norwalk softball team swept a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Pella Christian. Norwalk won the first game 12-1 in five innings before taking the night cap 7-1 in a game broadcast by KNIA-KRLS.com.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Norwalk Searching for Strong Start to Baseball’s Backstretch

The Pella and Norwalk baseball teams are seeking a stronger second half to the Little Hawkeye Conference season as they clash for their own season series tonight at the home of the Warriors. Coming off of a frustrating sweep at the hands of conference co-leader Indianola, the Dutch (11-9 overall,...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Hosting Disc Golf Pro Tour in 2022

The official Disc Golf Pro Tour is coming back to Indianola in 2022, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. The tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Begins Full Weekend At The Knoxville Raceway

While sprint car racing takes a couple of weeks off from the Knoxville Raceway, the half-mile will not sit silent at least for this week as for the second time in the last two years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will hold a race at the raceway. Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 will take the green flag at around 6:00 with tonight two sessions of practice for the drivers to get their machines tuned up for the race on Saturday. One driver that has a little experience in sprint car racing is on the entry list is Stewart Friesen. His wife…Jessica is a former sprint car driver…who is also entered into this week’s race. Several years ago she tabbed him to drive her sprint car while she was pregnant with their child. Friesen raced in last year’s race and tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they missed on the set up and then got caught up in a late race crash.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K

Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit, Pella XC Coach Doug Cutler, and Knoxville XC Coach Michael Splavec preview the annual Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K returning on July 9th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
PELLA, IA

