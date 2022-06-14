ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges dropped for Huntsville Police Officer accused of DUI

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Charges against a Huntsville Police Officer accused of driving under the influence have been dropped, according to online court documents.

Taylor Wright Stegall, 31, was arrested in February and charged with DUI by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) after troopers said he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, around seven miles north of Toney.

ALEA trooper, 1 other injured in St. Clair County crash

According to court records, the DUI charge has been dismissed on the condition Stegall participates in a “pre-trial intervention program.”

Stegall was off-duty at the time, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment but was discharged the next day, according to officials.

Taylor Wright Stegall
(Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)
5 indicted in death of infant at Red Bay daycare

Stegall was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $1,000 bond but was later released. He was placed on administrative duties pending the investigation.

A spokesperson for HPD clarified the difference between administrative duties and administrative leave, saying at the time that Stegall would continue to work with the department and receive pay, but not operate in the role of an officer.

Court records show Stegall pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February. A bench trial had been set for May but was continued.

News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department, who said, “Officer Stegall remains on administrative duties. The administrative process is separate from criminal proceedings.”

Comments / 16

Tonya Denson
4d ago

"NOT IN THE BEST CITY TO LIVE IN ALABAMA"🙄Typical-that's hpd for u... How r u driving while under the influence, cause an accident with injuries, cause wreckage of 2 vehicles & then charges are dropped? That blue-brotherhood is something serious. #NoAccountability

Reply(3)
6
Frank Chase Jr
4d ago

that's what u call police above the law. He got special treatment because of his position. the average person would have been treated worse. now you know what you can't trust police. HPDs finest, not. no protect and serve here.

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

